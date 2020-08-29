Red Hare Expands Into The Spirit Business

MARIETTA, Ga.– Red Hare Brewing Company, LLC has announced plans to begin distilling spirits, thereby becoming Red Hare Brewing & Distilling. Red Hare plans to produce vodka, gin, and rum at its original location on Delk Industrial Blvd, and it will offer an array of cocktails and retail spirits available for purchase in addition to its craft beer and soda lines.

“We couldn’t be more excited to start distilling craft spirits.” stated Roger Davis, managing partner of Red Hare. “Our mission to provide quality beverages to the people of Marietta now goes well beyond our craft beers and sodas. We can’t wait for folks to come try our vodka, gin, and rum!”

Spirits and cocktails will be available at Red Hare’s original taproom sometime within the next few weeks. Updates regarding a future spirits launch event will be found on the brewery and distillery’s website and Facebook page.

“We’re looking forward to sharing our new products with the community,” noted Bobby Thomas, co-founder. “We happily invite everyone to come join us soon for a cocktail, beer, or soda.”

About Red Hare Brewing Company

Red Hare Brewing and Distilling Company is the oldest craft brewery and newest distillery in Marietta, Georgia, and offers seven year round beers: Long Day Lager, Rewired IPA, SPF 50/50, Tangerine SPF 50/50, CDL, Soft J IPA, and lolo Hard Seltzer. Vodka, Gin, and Rum will be available beginning September 2020. Red Hare was founded in 2011, and it was named fourth best brewery in the 2016 US Open Beer Championships. Red Hare currently distributes in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina. A second brewery opened 2018 in coastal Shallotte, North Carolina, which features small batches of experimental beers. The Marietta taproom is open to the public Tuesday through Thursday from 3-9pm, Fridays from 3-10pm, Saturdays from 12-10pm, and Sundays from 12:30-7pm.

For More Information:

https://www.redharebrewing.com