Red Hare Adds New Location In Marietta, Georgia

MARIETTA, Ga.– Red Hare Brewing Company, LLC will be expanding its footprint into the former Hemingway’s Bar and Grill building on Marietta Square over the coming months. This new venture will add a second location of the Red Hare brand throughout its hometown of Marietta, GA. Having been in business for almost ten years at its first location on Delk Industrial Blvd, Red Hare is excited to take advantage of this opportunity.

Red Hare feels that the goal of this next location will be to continue to ingrain itself in the Marietta community. The Red Hare team has always been appreciative of the support that the people of Marietta have shown, and the company looks forward to further connecting with those customers in a new atmosphere. Red Hare has always desired to have a location on the square and is thrilled that this dream is becoming a reality.

Further information regarding the developments of this location will be released as it becomes available.

About Red Hare Brewing Company

Red Hare Brewing Company is the oldest craft brewery in Marietta, Georgia, and offers seven year round beverages: Long Day Lager, Rewired IPA, SPF 50/50, Tangerine SPF 50/50, CDL, Soft J IPA, and lolo Hard Seltzer. Red Hare was founded in 2011, and it was named fourth best brewery in the 2016 US Open Beer Championships. Red Hare currently distributes in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina. A second brewery opened 2018 in coastal Shallotte, North Carolina, which features small batches of experimental beers. The Marietta taproom is open to the public Tuesday through Thursday from 3-9pm, Fridays from 3-10pm, Saturdays from 12-10pm, and Sundays from 12:30-7pm.

For More Information:

https://redharebrewing.com/