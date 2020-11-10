Rebel Mettle Now Offering Beer Delivery and Curbside Pick-Up

CINCINNATI — Curbside pick-up and carry-out are available during Rebel Mettle tap room hours. All deliveries, with a $40 order minimum, will be made on Saturdays. Guests must be 21 to order and purchase beer. IDs are required at time of pick-up and delivery.

“Rebel Mettle opened during a unique moment in history and we’re working to find new ways to welcome and reach our communities,” saidMichael Brown, founder of Rebel Mettle. “We welcome you into our home – and are eager to be welcomed into yours.”

Available packages:

  • Half keg
  • Howlers
  • Crowler
  • Growler
  • One-sixth keg

Rebel Mettle, the first craft brewery in Cincinnati’s Central Business District in nearly 20 years, opened in September of 2020. The brewery and pub, founded by U.S. Air Force veteran Michael Brown, is located at 412 Central Ave. in the Historic West Fourth district. Rebel Mettle operators chose the location based on its proximity to sports stadiums, the music venue at The Banks, convention visitors, and its diverse neighbors.

While many craft brewers focus on popular India Pale Ales, more than 75% of Rebel Mettle’s offerings are lagers. Often an entry point for new beer drinkers, lagers can be slightly malty while having a light taste. Popular American examples include Budweiser, Coors and Yuengling. Rebel Mettle’s flagship beers are a light lager, an India Pale Lager and a strong dark lager.

With Ohio’s mandatory 10 p.m. last call, Rebel Mettle is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The brewery adheres strictly to all state and local Covid-19 protocols, including mandates for masks and physical distancing.

 

 

