R&D Brewing Releases Winter Seasonal Raspberry Milk Stout

RALEIGH, North Carolina – R&D Brewing is excited to announce the release of their new Raspberry Milk Stout, a winter seasonal beer available in both kegs and 16oz cans. This bright red-black beer has a light espresso head and is packed with flavors of bright raspberry, light sweetness, and a roasty chocolate bitterness. At 5.7% ABV, this sessionable winter stout is perfect for sipping on while enjoying the colder months.

This is the first of four seasonal beer releases from R&D Brewing, a Raleigh-based brewery known for its commitment to high-quality ingredients and innovative brewing techniques. Raspberry Milk Stout will be available for purchase in stores throughout the state and in the taproom.

“We are thrilled to release our Raspberry Milk Stout for the winter season,” said Mark Theisen, Director of Brewing Operations at R&D Brewing. “This beer is a unique blend of flavors that we think our customers will love. We can’t wait for everyone to try it.”

R&D Brewing is scheduled to release seasonal styles throughout the year. The brewery is also bringing back a consumer favorite, Remix Double IPA. The 8.8% Double IPA is brewed with Citra hops and Pineapple puree creating a delicious hazy, light orange beer with notes of pineapple and honey, and will be available in draft and 16oz cans.

Don’t miss out on this delicious winter release from R&D Brewing. Be sure to grab a pint in the taproom or a 4pk of Raspberry Milk Stout while supplies last.

About R&D Brewing

R&D Brewing opened in 2017, using their pilot brewing system to methodically research and develop award winning beers. That commitment to creating the perfect beer is the driving force behind the company’s recent 20 bbl brewhouse upgrade with plans to continue expanding operations in a new 30,000+ square foot production facility located in Raleigh, N.C.

For More Information:

https://rndbrewing.com