Rad Beer Brewery and Tasting Room Opening in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, CA – The partners behind Rad Brat, a newly opened specialty eatery in Dana Point, are pleased to announce the grand opening of brewery and tasting room concept, Rad Beer Co. at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021. Located at 1301 S Lewis Street in Anaheim, Rad Beer will be open daily.

Friends, entrepreneurs, and craft beer enthusiasts, the all-star team behind the brand includes Cameron Collins, (Founder of Brew Ha Ha Productions), Dylan Mobley (former head brewer at Bottle Logic Brewing and current head brewer of Helmsman Ale House of Newport Beach), Joe Wilshire (Docent Brewing / Project Social) and Steve Martin (Project Social). As natives of the Golden State, the partners wanted to ensure that the spaces they create embody the best of California culture by merging a lively and unpretentious ambiance with solid beers and a killer soundtrack.

“Anaheim has an incredible craft beer scene,” said Cameron Collins, partner of Rad Beer. “We’re stoked to bring a rad new destination to the beer hub and give people a place where they can discover their new favorite beer, listen to some great music, and enjoy being social again.”

Rad Beer is housed in a 4,550 square-foot space with a tasting room that showcases a vibrant, floor-to-ceiling mural by a California-born artist, adding to the aesthetic of a ‘90s skate shop while celebrating the Anaheim community. Catch the MMA fights and the big games from the Anaheim Ducks and the Los Angeles Angels on the massive video wall featuring a ten-foot by six-foot projected image.

Behind the counter, you’ll find the brand’s show-stopping signature “Rad Red” eight-foot draft beer system with room for 20 handles of fresh hops brewed onsite. The state-of-the-art draft system will offer pours for guests to enjoy in the tasting room or at home with 32-ounce crowlers available to-go. Rad Beer’s introductory beer list will include a German Pilsner, Mexican-style Lager, West Coast IPA, Double West Coast IPA and a Hazy IPA, crafted by Partner and Head Brewer, Dylan Mobley. “We’ll have Rad Beer staples which will remain on the menu, but we’ll also leave room for seasonal flavors and special releases,” said Mobley.

RAD BEER LIST

KING MINUTIA, German Pilsner

FIESTA SALCHICHA, Mexican Style Lager

U112, West Coast IPA

FOR THEE – NOT ME, Double West Coast IPA

CLOUD BOTTOM, Hazy IPA

Rad Concepts is committed to the health and safety of guests and staff and adheres to guidelines put forth by local and state agencies and the CDC. Rad Beer is located at 1301 S Lewis St, Anaheim, CA, 92805.

Rad Concepts

Cameron Collins, Partner

Dylan Mobley, Partner & Head Brewer

Joe Wilshire, Partner

Steve Martin, Partner

Josh Stolo, General Manager of Rad Beer

Connie Byrnes, General Manager of Rad Brat

About Rad Concepts

Specializing in creative brats, sausages and hot dogs with a passion for craft beer, Rad Brat and Rad Beer showcase the very best of atmosphere, food, and drink to create two unique destinations for patrons that value quality over trends and appreciate the details. Rad Brat is centrally located on Pacific Coast Hwy in scenic Dana Point, and Rad Beer is housed in Anaheim’s booming beer hub. Each Rad concept embodies Southern California culture with an aesthetic that embraces the unpretentious congregation of the 90’s skate shop and your favorite record store with an ambiance conducive to hanging out. Get Rad With the Wurst.

For More Information:

https://www.getradbeer.com/