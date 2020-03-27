Rabobank Analysts Discuss Consumer Shifts Caused by COVID-19, E-commerce Opportunities and More

How long will the stock up last during the COVID-19 pandemic? Will more consumers adopt e-commerce platforms for the long term? How can taproom-focused breweries adapt ?

Rabobank analysts Jim Watson and Bourcard Nesin, who also host the Liquid Assets podcast, shared insights into the shift in consumer purchasing behaviors caused by the coronavirus disease, the effect on premium products, the e-commerce opportunity and the challenges facing small brewers and much more in the above conversation with Brewbound editor Justin Kendall.

Look for additional video interviews in the coming days and weeks on how the beer industry is adjusting to this unprecedented challenge caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.