Quiksilver and Pacifico Release a Second Sustainable Apparel Capsule

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.— Original boardshort company Quiksilver and Baja-born beer brand Pacifico have officially released their second collaborative apparel collection. Last summer, the brands launched their first capsule together, and this year’s collection builds upon the original Quiksilver / Pacifico release inspired by the great outdoors. With an emphasis on celebrating natural spaces, the newly released collection leaves no beach essential behind, delivering a complete assortment of sustainably made tees, tanks, hats, boardshorts and a cooler, all of which feature original Quiksilver / Pacifico artwork.

Quiksilver and Pacifico consider sustainability, surf and adventure to be top priorities, three key values evident in the coast-inspired graphics and eco-friendly materials present in this year’s capsule. Quiksilver’s commitment to sharing the stoke of surfing while protecting the mountain and the wave for future generations perfectly aligns with the surf-culture roots and experience-seeking spirit of Pacifico. Both brands maintain a sustainability-oriented approach, as Pacifico currently partners with National Park Trust to preserve parks today and create park stewards for tomorrow while Quiksilver prioritizes the use of recycled production scraps and retired textile waste during production to move one step closer to circular manufacturing. The new Quiksilver / Pacifico collection is symbolic of both brands’ pursuit of preserving the great outdoors and inspiring adventure for future generations.

In addition to their independent sustainability efforts, Quiksilver has entered into a partnership with SeaTrees this year to support the planting and restoration of blue-carbon coastal ecosystems around the world. This year’s Quiksilver / Pacifico collaboration supports this partnership and highlights the brands’ shared values around taking care of the places we play. The donation to SeaTrees supported by the Quiksilver / Pacifico collaboration directly supports the various SeaTrees restoration initiatives, allowing SeaTrees to invest in more blue-carbon projects and, ultimately, take one step closer to its goal of supporting 100 projects by 2030. Last year, Quiksilver and Pacifico organized beach cleanups in correspondence with the apparel collection’s release, and this year’s Quiksilver partnership with SeaTrees symbolizes a continuation of maintaining ocean health, this time from the water.

As Quiksilver and Pacifico are continually conscious of environmental footprint, products within the latest capsule have been designed with the Earth in mind, using recycled yarns and organic cotton and utilizing recycled plastic bottles to make boardshorts. The capsule includes hats made from NetPlus® by Bureo®, a raw material created from South American recycled fishing nets. From boardshorts made from recycled plastic bottles to hats embroidered with recycled yarns and tees made with 100% organic cotton, the collection has been thoughtfully designed to minimize environmental footprint and protect the outdoors. The Quiksilver / Pacifico Collection holds the following sustainable-production certifications: Global Recycled Standard Scope certification, Organic Cotton certification, UNIFI Recycled Polyester certification and NetPlus. All products are available via quiksilver.com.

About Quiksilver

Quiksilver is the original surf company. The industry-leading boardsports brand of Boardriders Inc. was founded by a group of surfers in Bells Beach, Australia, in 1969. True to a unique lifestyle, Quiksilver holds passion, authenticity and innovation to be fundamental values. The brand’s identity is represented by its logo, a mountain inside a wave, symbolizing its attachment to boardsports and their playgrounds: the mountains and the waves. Quiksilver products cover the whole range of sportswear, accessories and boardsports gear. Quiksilver is also affiliated with the very best athletes and the biggest events in the history of action sports.

About Pacifico

Pacifico Clara is a golden lager with a crisp, refreshing flavor. Founded in Mazatlán, Mexico, in 1900, Pacifico was originally “imported” to the U.S. by Californian surfers who visited Baja, loved the beer and brought it back to the U.S. to share with other like-minded individuals. Those surfers epitomized the essence of Pacifico – adventurous spirits who followed their own path – and their spirit is carried on by the brand to this day.

About SeaTrees

SeaTrees is a program of non-profit Sustainable Surf that plants, protects, and restores blue-carbon coastal ecosystems around the world to reverse climate change. Coastal ecosystems restored include mangrove forests, kelp forests, seagrass meadows, coral reefs, and coastal watersheds. SeaTrees uses a sustainable development approach that creates jobs and livelihoods that will maintain these healthy ecosystems for future generations.

