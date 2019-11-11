Pyramid Brewing’s Snow Cap Winter Ale Returns with a New Winter Look

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

SEATTLE — Pyramid Brewing Co. has announced the return of its longstanding winter seasonal Snow Cap Winter Ale. Released annually for more than three decades, Snow Cap has become a highly anticipated release in the Pacific Northwest during the region’s darkest and shortest nights. This year, the beer is adorned with an all new design that represents a significant departure from the brewery’s previous labels.

Inspired by the snowy peaks of the Cascade Mountains, which beckon Cascadian citizens to participate in cold weather adventures, Snow Cap is deep burnt umber in color with a tan froth. Caramel and chocolate malts offer richly woven flavors of molasses, fig, and nuttiness that are beautifully balanced by a soft and pleasant bitterness from Nugget, Willamette, and East Kent Goldings hops. Snow Cap is 7% ABV.

“This incredibly smooth winter warmer was designed to be the beer you drink while hanging around a fire on a cold night after a long day on the mountain,” said Pyramid Brewing head brewer, Ryan Pappe. “There’s a reason this timeless classic has kept us cozy year after year for decades–It’s delicious!”

Snow Cap is one of the first Pyramid beers featuring an entirely new look. The label shifts away from the brewery’s previous artwork, which focused on the placement of the emblematic pyramids in a Cascade winter wonderland. On the new label, the pyramids are altogether removed. The graphics are bold with a pulsating design around a central, radiating snowflake, while the colors evoke a chilly winter day.

Perhaps the most fitting way to enjoy a Snow Cap is during the annual Keg Tree lighting at Pyramid Alehouse in Seattle. This year, the lighting will take place on Saturday, November 30 at 5:00pm.

As part of Pyramid’s Brews That Do campaign, the brewery will donate a portion of Snow Cap’s sales through the end of the year to Food Lifeline of Western Washington and Oregon Food Bank.

Snow Cap is available now at the Pyramid Brewing Alehouse in Seattle. It is also available throughout the Pacific Northwest, and in Pyramid Brewing’s distribution on draft, and in 12 oz. 6-pack and 12-pack bottles and 22 oz. bottles.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 4 + 5, 2019

Register Now
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● December 6th, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.