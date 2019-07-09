Purity Brewing Company Forms Strategic Partnership with Prancing Pony Brewery

WARWICKSHIRE, England — Warwickshire brewery, Purity Brewing Company, is celebrating a unique partnership of true collaboration with Prancing Pony Brewery from South Australia.

This partnership has been the culmination of two successful collaboration brews between the two brewers with brewing the multi award winning Hopwork Orange at Purity for the UK market. After overwhelming positive feedback both brewers are delighted to be entering a strategic partnership that will see Purity brew Prancing Pony beers under license on a regular occurrence and starting soon Prancing Pony will be reciprocating the arrangement; with Purity’s CEO & Co-Founder Paul Halsey and Flo Vialan heading down under to brew a Purity beer for the Australian Market.

Speaking of the partnership Corinna Steeb CEO of Prancing Pony said, “Purity was like the big brother that lived overseas for the Pony. We could identify with every aspect of their business all the way down to their involvement with the local community, their dedication to the arts and local music, to the sustainable approach that underpins everything they do.”

On how the partnership came about, Purity’s CEO and co-founder Paul Halsey discussed: “Ever since the International Beer Challenge awards where Prancing Pony won supreme champion beer for their India Red Ale, Flo and I wanted to learn more about the brewery. Trying their beers and reaching out to Corinna & Frank we knew we had found people who were passionate about great beer with real character as much as ourselves. Inviting them over to brew a collaboration brew seemed an obvious winner.”

Now with a more formal agreement in place that will see both breweries brewing ‘Under License’ for each other and will see Prancing Pony distribute a range of Purity’s draught and packaged beers across Australia, it means both markets will be able to enjoy our award winning beers.

Both head brewers are thoroughly excited at the prospect of working closer together and as both breweries use brew houses made by German manufacturer BrauKon. Frank Samson, head brewer and co-founder said, “It’s great to be teaming up with Purity and that our beer will be hitting the shelves super fresh. Not using ships or containers will reduce the potential for spoilage and help maintain both brewers sustainable ethos.”

Flo Vialan, Purity’s director of brewing said “I’m so proud and excited to be working closer with Frank and the whole team at Prancing Pony, brewing is all about sharing ideas and passions and the beers we’ve brewed so far have been so well received I can’t wait for the next one.”

With a summer of cricket in the UK ahead Purity has already mashed in the next brew of Hopwork Orange and we can’t wait to raise a glass to toast England’s success in this year’s Ashes – Sorry Aussies!

For more about Purity Brewing Company, visit puritybrewing.com and for more information on Prancing Pony visit – prancingponybrewery.com.au.