Pure Project to Release Rove Adventure Beer

Even the biggest craft beer fans sometimes desire a lighter beer that they can drink throughout the day. Luckily, San Diego-based craft brewery Pure Project is launching a new beer brand for that sessionable state of mind. Launching March 31, Rove Adventure Beer is bright, refreshing, and clocks in at only 4.2% ABV. It’s the ultimate companion for wherever life takes you—epic surf excursions, forest hikes, or equally adventurous life trips (think meeting the in-laws or becoming a new parent).

Since its inception in 2016, Pure Project has made a name for itself with many of its higher ABV “murky” IPAs and barrel-aged brews. The Pure team is especially excited to take their love of the craft and passion for sustainability to broader audiences with this deliciously drinkable adventure beer. With its subtle flavor profile of lightly toasted grain, pear and honeysuckle, Rove leans on Pure’s ethos of sourcing choice ingredients.

“Built on the essentials—water, malt, hops, and yeast—this beer is simple, and it’s supposed to be,” says Winslow Sawyer, Pure’s co-founder and head brewer. “The Rove brand is a pivot from a lot of the beer styles Pure has produced in the past. Rove is approachable so you can focus on what you’re doing while you drink it; it’s about being in the moment.”

Like its parent, Rove is also a 1% for the Planet brand, meaning 1% of all Rove sales (not just profits) will go to nonprofits that support the planet. All carbon and plastic footprints of Rove will be offset as well.

Beginning March 31, Rove will be available for $12/ 4-pack at all Pure Project taprooms and for shipping throughout California.

Learn more about Rove at www.rove.beer and be a part of the adventure with @rove.beer on Instagram.

About Pure Project:

Pure Project is a small batch, ingredient-centric craft brewery located in San Diego, California. Pure Project’s mission is to build community and a reverence for beer as an agricultural product by staying true to their ethos of quality ingredients, sustainability, and attention to detail.

Pure Project currently has five taprooms throughout San Diego in Vista, Miramar, Balboa Park, North Park, and Carlsbad. To learn more about the brewery and beers, visit: www.purebrewing.org

For More Information:

https://www.rove.beer/