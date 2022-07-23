Public Offering Brewing Co. Announces Opening This Fall

Community-minded brewery allows guests to be part of the experience offering floor-to-ceiling views of the 10-barrel brewhouse, expansive seating and a variety of beer styles

DENVER —Public Offering Brewing Co. (1736 South Broadway Denver, CO 80210), a community-minded brewery in the South Broadway neighborhood, is proud to announce their grand opening this fall.

Cheekily named, in part, due to Founder Cody Higginbottom’s investment banking background, the financial associations stop there. Instead, Public Offering’s name is a nod to the idea that beer isn’t the only offering made to the public—the whole brewery is.

“The entire concept of the brewery is creating a place where everyone not only feels a connection to the brewery but that they feel like they’re a part of it,” says Higginbottom. “For so many people, beer can be a common bond and the catalyst for conversation and friendship. We just want to take it one step further and make our customers and community feel like our brewery is their brewery and create one big neighborhood of beer loving friends.”

Higginbottom worked with Chord Design Studio and Novum Contracting Group to bring his vision of the brewery to life. Anchoring the taproom are views of the 10-barrel brewhouse which is enclosed with floor-to-ceiling windows with bar seating all around that allow guests to see the entire process from grain to glass. The eye-catching taproom, which blends industrial with natural elements to provide a bright, comfortable and inviting space, boasts an indoor pergola, barrel roof, large community tables, front and back roll-up garage doors, as well as a 2,000-square-foot back patio with plenty of parking on site.

Higginbottom’s brewing background includes 10 years of homebrewing, a Craft Brewing certificate from Regis University and an internship at Station 26 Brewing under the tutelage of Wayne Waananen and Allen Anderson. He has spent the bulk of his brewing career honing in on beer processes and recipes, even launching a pilot program allowing Denverites to submit anonymous feedback.

Public Offering Brewing’s ever-evolving tap list will include a well-balanced menu that leans towards hoppier beers, as well as other beer styles. The brewery aims to lend their ear to the community on what they want to drink and see on the menu.

“It has been such a long and challenging road to open so the moment we open those doors to the public it will feel like such an amazing accomplishment,” says Higginbottom. “I’m so excited to share our beers and taproom with everyone. I hope the community joins us along the journey—we want them to be a part of it every step of the way!”

About Public Offering Brewing Company

Public Offering Brewing is a community-minded brewery located in the South Broadway neighborhood offering a variety of beer styles in a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere.

At Public Offering, the way we see it, this place is as much yours as it is ours. So come, watch how our beer is created from grain to glass, taste our successes, or tell us what didn’t go right, and help us improve and evolve our beers. Better yet, give us new ideas and see them come to life. Great beer isn’t just the best yeast, barley, hops and water; it’s also the inspiration, collaboration, camaraderie, and care that goes into crafting each batch. We believe that it takes a village to raise a beer, which is why we don’t just offer our beers to the public. We offer our whole brewery.

