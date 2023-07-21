Public Coast Farm Opens Its Summer Farmstand

BANKS, Ore.— Public Coast Farm, an extensive 40-acre culinary playground for chefs, brewers, and food lovers alike, is celebrating summer with the opening of its farmstand providing visitors with direct access to the farm’s bountiful blueberries, produce and other goods. Located just 30 minutes from Portland on iconic Sunset Highway 26, the farm is lush with blueberries, fruit orchards, beehives, and hops, and it serves as a resource for the chefs and brewers of its sister companies, Stephanie Inn and Public Coast Brewing in Cannon Beach. With the opening of the summer farmstand, visitors are invited to U-pick delicious blueberries and shop for seasonal produce, enjoy a cold beverage while listening to live music, and explore this agricultural wonderland set against the backdrop of Oregon’s Coastal Range.

The Public Coast Farm summer farmstand is open to the public seasonally, on Saturdays and Sundays, from 1pm to 5pm, from July 8 to August 20, 2023. The farmstand will feature live music from 2pm to 4pm, and visitors are invited to stop by and U-pick up to eight varieties of blueberries. The farm also features a selection of the latest produce from the farm and other local purveyors, as well as farm honey, and Public Coast Brewing Co. beer. Charcuterie snack boxes will also be available to purchase from Pacific Northwest based company, Sprig & Spread. Live music will include performances by Steve Hale, Michele Van Kleef, Beth Willis, Tom Holland of Nervous Jenny, Anna Gilbert and the Floating Glass Balls.

Stewardship is a key driver at Public Coast Farm, and ownership is working towards a completely renewable energy operation. As part of this vision, the farm is home to a 5,000-square-foot, solar-powered greenhouse that’s used to cultivate a variety of specialty crops year-round, including tomatoes, green beans, peppers sweet and hot, zucchini and squash blossoms, tiger melons, lemon cucumbers, microgreens, herbs and carrots — much of which will be featured at the farmstand throughout the summer. In 2021, ground water ponds were installed to supplement irrigation, and the farm’s 15,000 blueberry bushes are in the process of being converted to organic farming practices.

“In 2019, my wife Stephanie and I came upon a 40 acre farm for sale, situated between Portland and the coast. With 15,000 blueberry bushes, bees and apple trees, we realized that we could be growing these seasonal ingredients for our other properties, Stephanie Inn and Public Coast Brewing Co. – and we became accidental farmers overnight,” said Ryan Snyder. “Today, we’re excited to offer a taste of the farm life to our wider community, where visitors can join us in celebrating the joys of farm-fresh blueberries, seasonal produce, ice-cold Public Coast Brewing Co. beer, our unique Public Coast Farm honey, live music, and an array of artisanal goods that perfectly capture the spirit of our farm.”

Public Coast Farm blueberries are included in numerous items at the brewery, both in beers and in the kitchen: the seasonal Public Coast Brewing Blueberry Wheat Ale, Public Coast Brewing Hard Seltzer and Blueberry-Honey Vinaigrette. Blueberries are also incorporated in seasonal dishes and drinks at the Stephanie Inn including the Blueberry Bellini welcome drink upon check-in, Spiced Blueberry Chutney, and Blueberry Scones.

Public Coast Farm is located along Dairy Creek at 22330 NW Fisher Rd in Banks, just adjacent to the popular Banks-Vernonia State Trail. It’s also part of the North Coast Food Trail.

About Public Coast Brewing

Located just 70 miles west of Portland in Cannon Beach, Ore., Public Coast Brewing is named after the only true public coastlines in America: the Oregon Coast. The brewery features a 10bbl Brewhouse with two 30-barrel fermenters, two 20-barrel fermenters, and four 10-barrel fermenters. Public Coast Brewing also offers fresh and delicious fare from local farms and ranches, including their own farm, for adults and children alike. Boasting a large pet-friendly patio, large community-style outdoor fire pit, and an open brewhouse easily viewed from the bar, Public Coast Brewing offers a relaxed and welcoming spot for the whole family.

About Public Coast Farm

Oregon’s historic Route 26, known to Portlanders as the Sunset Highway, has welcomed generations of families traveling to and from the coast on its forested byway. Now Public Coast Farm sits on that very route, straddling West Dairy Creek at the base of the Coastal Range, on a 40-acre site lush with blueberry bushes, beehives, fruit orchards and hops. The farm is fertile ground for the farm’s sister properties – the Stephanie Inn and Public Coast Brewing Co. – each of which incorporate Public Coast Farm’s fresh ingredients into delicious dishes and seasonal beers.

For More Information:

https://publiccoastbrewing.com/