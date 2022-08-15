Public Coast Brewing Co. Celebrates Summer’s Last Stand with Three Seasonal Releases

CANNON BEACH, Oregon – In celebration of Oregon’s idyllic summers, Public Coast Brewing Co. has launched two new beers: Peach Pie Smoothie Gose Sour and S’mores Bonfire Stout. Also, back by popular demand, the brewery is re-releasing Public Coast Farm Blueberry Wheat Ale, made from blueberries harvested from its sister property, Public Coast Farm, located in Banks, Oregon.

“Summer in the Pacific Northwest deserves an extended celebration,” said Will Leroux, Public Coast Brewing Co.’s head Brewmaster. “Our special summer releases have all the seasonal essentials covered: peaches and farmstands, beach bonfires and s’mores, and locally grown blueberries. What more could you ask for? These special releases are perfect for celebrating summer’s last stand.”

Details for the three seasonal releases are as follows:

Peach Pie Smoothie

Gose Sour, 3.8% ABV

A beer for dessert lovers — this tart and juicy Gose-style beer is loaded with peach puree, nutmeg, and vanilla. Notes of citrus, peach and mango with a pie spice finish, as well as a relatively lower ABV for easy summer sipping.

S’mores Bonfire Stout

Milk Stout with Marshmallow and Graham Cracker, 5.5% ABV

All the marshmallowy, cocoa, and cookie flavor you’d ever want, without the hassle of finding the perfect stick. Milk stouts are darker, thicker ales made with lactose sugar crystals. Typically on the sweeter side for a beer, milk stouts are slightly frothy in texture, and the sweetness is balanced with a stout’s signature earthiness. Notes of roasted marshmallow, graham cracker and cocoa, with a light and creamy finish.

Public Coast Farm Blueberry Wheat Ale

American Wheat Beer, 5.4% ABV

This American Wheat Beer highlights blueberries grown at the brewery’s sister property, Public Coast Farm, located at the base of the Coastal Range in Banks, Ore. This easy drinking wheat ale has notes of ripe blueberries and hops.

About Public Coast Brewing

Located just 70 miles west of Portland in Cannon Beach, Ore., Public Coast Brewing, named after the only true public coastlines in America: the Oregon coast, is a 10bbl Brewhouse with one 20-barrel fermenter and two 10-barrel fermenters. Public Coast Brewing also offers fresh and delicious food from local farms and ranches for adults and children alike. Boasting a large pet-friendly patio, fire pit and ample indoor seating, Public Coast Brewing offers a relaxed and welcoming spot for the whole family.

About Public Coast Farm

Oregon’s historic Route 26, known to Portlanders as the Sunset Highway, has welcomed generations of families traveling to and from the coast on its forested byway. Now Public Coast Farm sits on that very route, straddling West Dairy Creek at the base of the Coastal Range, on a 40-acre site lush with blueberry bushes, beehives, fruit orchards and soon-to-be-planted hops. The farm is fertile ground for the farm’s sister properties – the Stephanie Inn, Surfsand Resort, Wayfarer Restaurant & Lounge and Public Coast Brewing Co. – each of which incorporate Public Coast Farm’s fresh ingredients into delicious dishes and seasonal beers.

