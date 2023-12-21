Prost Brewing Co. Celebrates Northglenn Biergarten Grand Opening on Jan. 4

Award-winning Colorado craft brewery Prost Brewing Co. will celebrate the Grand Opening of its Northglenn Biergarten on Thursday, Jan. 4. The Northglenn Biergarten, Prost’s fourth biergarten in Colorado, is a 10,000 sq. ft. community gathering space focused on elevated German cuisine and world-class biers. It’s the first portion of Prost’s new, nearly 60,000 sq. ft. production headquarters to open.

“Prost is about bringing good bier and good food to good people,” says Prost President David Deline. “With the opening of our Northglenn Biergarten, we’re excited to bring authentic German bier culture to more people across Colorado. This biergarten elevates traditional German cuisine in a new way and has the same modern and welcoming atmosphere that you can expect from Prost.“

German inspired and Colorado crafted, Prost’s Northglenn Biergarten features counter service for lunch and dinner. A curated menu of traditional German fare includes a sharable sausage board with sauerkraut and mustard, authentic pretzels from Colorado-based XLVII’s Bakery served with fontina fondue and German mustard, and bratwurst sausages cooked in Prost’s crisp and toasty Vienna Lager. Pair any dish with the Prost Pils, which recently took home a silver medal at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival in the German-Style Pilsner category.

The biergarten’s welcoming atmosphere blends traditional German elements like bench seating with modern industrial design. The biergarten and its activity-based outdoor venue have been thoughtfully designed to host a range of experiences, from private gatherings and family get-togethers to casual steins at the bar.

“Hospitality was the driving force behind this biergarten,” says Deline. “Our vision is a space that is welcoming and accessible for the community to get an authentic taste of Germany right here in Colorado.”

Before heading to the lawn for games or catching a live performance on the outdoor stage, guests should stop at one of the several viewing areas in the biergarten to sneak a peek at the progress on Prost’s buildout of its new, state-of-the-art production brewery. A self-guided tour outlines the brewing process and Prost’s meaningful approach to honoring German brewing traditions, from sourcing high quality ingredients to brewing authentic, classic styles. Prost will begin production at the Northglenn brewery early next year, bringing traditional German brewing techniques to life with modern brewing technology.

Join us for the Grand Opening of Prost Brewing Co.’s Northglenn Biergarten on Jan. 4 at 351 West 104th Avenue. A soft opening will run daily beginning Dec. 20. The Northglenn Biergarten is open for lunch and dinner service Monday-Thursday 2-10 pm, Friday-Saturday 11 am-11 pm, and Sunday 11 am-9 pm.

About Prost

Prost Brewing Co. is a Colorado craft brewery focused on building community and honoring German brewing traditions. Prost’s award-winning biergarten-style biers are brewed authentically with sustainably sourced German-grown hops and malts that are hand-selected for quality. Brewed with state-of-the-art precision, Prost’s lineup of German inspired, Colorado crafted biers are clear, refined and approachable, yet layered with complexity. To drink like a German, join us for a Prost Pils at one of our four destination biergartens throughout Colorado or find us at a craft beer retailer near you.

For More Information:

https://www.prostbrewing.com/