Proof Brewing Company Announces Orlando Market Expansion

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Proof Brewing Co. has signed with Sunshine State Distribution to expand its award-winning portfolio to the Orlando market. Proof Brewing Co. is now sold in restaurants, craft beer bars, and retail accounts throughout eight Central Florida counties: Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Lake, Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler.

“We’re excited for our new partnership with Sunshine State Distribution and the ability to get our beer to fans in Central Florida,” said Owner Byron Burroughs. “From our core lineup to seasonal innovation, including our fruited sour beers, we’re ready to spread our love for craft beer.”

Central Floridians can look forward to experiencing some of the brewery’s most popular offerings, including Eightfive-0 American Pale Ale, La La Land IPA, Mango Wit Wheat Ale, Lager, and Evil Kiss Berliner sour series. Chris Larue, President of Sunshine State Distributing, says, “We are excited and fortunate to partner with such a great Florida brand, Central Floridians have asked for Proof beers for years, and now they can finally get them.”

ABOUT US:

Founded by Byron & Angela Burroughs in 2012, Proof Brewing Company prides itself on being an industry leader of innovative beers. Proof Brewing Co. produces big, bold, flavorful beers and remains committed to true artisanal brewing methods in an evolving industry. The brewery has received numerous awards and recognition from the world-renowned Hunaphu’s Day, US Open Beer Championship, Best Florida Beer, and Paste Magazine. For more information, visit www.proofbrewingco.com, Facebook: PBCBeer, Twitter: proofbrewingco, and Instagram: @proofbrewingco