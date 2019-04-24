Proof Brewing Adds Lager to Year-Round Lineup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Proof Brewing Co. is set to release its Lager in 12-ounce six-pack cans in the brewery’s new tasting room on Friday, April 19th at 11:00 AM. Lager will be added to the year-round line up with limited distribution in Florida. Our salute to the classic German style! This bright, refreshing lager showcases a balance of light malt with a delicate German Noble hop aroma. Proof Lager has a clean, crisp finish which pairs perfectly with a sunny day or any day you please.

“The Proof Lager is a great everyday-beer for any occasion,” said Byron Burroughs, Proof Brewing Company’s founder. “From the craft beer novice to the aficionado, any drinker will find our Lager is enjoyable year-round.”

Lager will be added next to Eightfive-0 American Pale Ale, Mango Wit Belgian Wit, and La La Land West Coast-style IPA. Lager’s distribution will begin in Tallahassee and continue to spread throughout the market everywhere Eightfive-0, Mango Wit, or La La Land cans can be found.

About Proof Brewing

Founded by Byron & Angela Burroughs in 2012, Proof Brewing Company prides itself on being an industry leader of innovative beers. Proof Brewing Co. produces big, bold, flavorful beers and remains committed to true artisanal brewing methods in an evolving industry. The brewery has received numerous awards and recognition from the world renowned Hunahpu’s Day, US Open Beer Championship, Best Florida Beer, and Paste Magazine. Proof Brewing Company is a proud member of the Florida Brewers Guild. For more information, visit www.proofbrewingco.com, Facebook: PBCBeer, Twitter: proofbrewingco, and Instagram: proofbrewingco