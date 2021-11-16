Printer’s Ale Expands Distribution of Tom Brady-Inspired Beer Through Greater Atlanta Area

CARROLLTON, Georgia – It’s Tom’s world- we just live in it. What started off as a limited release exclusively offered in the Printer’s Ale Taproom is now available in the greater Atlanta area. This New England Hazy IPA is created for fans and foes alike.

“Everything he touches turns to gold. He’s the one,” says Printer’s Ale Found and Owner, Greg Smtih. “He operates at a level none of us know. He’s Neo from the Matrix. He sees things.”

Coming in at 7.0% alcohol by volume, Tom Brady is double dry hopped with Trident, New Zealand 107, and Moutere. This combination creates a hoppy, juicy citrus flavor profile that is smooth and skilled to win Super Bowls year after year.

Tom Brady is a System Quarterback is available now in 16oz cans as well as draft at your local bars, restaurants, and package stores!

ABOUT PRINTER’S ALE

Printer’s Ale Manufacturing Co. Is a 20-barrel system production brewery & taproom based in Carrollton, Georgia. We are brewing beer with the same precision and love for making things that our family has shared for generations—both as printers and as brewers. We are tinkerers, entrepreneurs, and dreamers. Allow us to introduce you to the family trades.

For More Information:

https://printers-ale.com