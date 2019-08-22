PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer Releases Apple Cinnamon Flavor for Fall

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer, the woman-owned, leading independent alcohol seltzer brand, is introducing a new rotational flavor for fall. PRESS Apple Cinnamon is a sparkling, spirited twist on classic autumn flavors combining juicy tart apple and cinnamon.

“Unlike beer, the alcohol seltzer segment is not warm-weather dependent,” said Amy Walberg, founder of PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer. “Sales during cold-weather months last year proved that consumers are enjoying alcohol seltzer year round.”

This is the second rotational flavor for the premium brand. PRESS released its first seasonal flavor, Pear Chamomile, earlier this summer.

“As a flavor-first brand, we love creating innovative new pairings, and we were blown away by the enthusiasm surrounding our first seasonal offering this year. Our new Apple Cinnamon flavor maintains the bright effervescence and sophisticated taste that sets PRESS apart,” said Walberg.

PRESS Apple Cinnamon is crafted with all-natural ingredients at 110 calories and 4% ABV. The rotational flavor will be available in 6-packs in late August.

To find a retailer or inquire about distribution opportunities, visit enjoyPRESS.com.

About PRESS

PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer is crafted with all-natural ingredients in a unique blend of fruits and spices for a light, crisp flavor profile and carbon-filtered to remove gluten. It was founded in 2015 by Amy Walberg, an avid seltzer fan who couldn’t find a premium alcohol seltzer on the market. In less than four years, the midwestern mother of two has grown the company to be the largest independent alcohol seltzer brand. Today, PRESS can be found in 32 states and in major grocers such as Giant, Hannaford, Jewel-Osco, Smith’s, Target, Total Wine & More, Wegmans and Whole Foods. PRESS is available in four flavors: Blackberry Hibiscus, Pomegranate Ginger, Grapefruit Cardamom and Lime Lemongrass. Apple Cinnamon is available as a seasonal rotation. To learn more about PRESS and find a retailer, visit enjoyPRESS.com.