PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer Expands Flavor Portfolio with Pineapple Basil and Lingonberry Elderflower

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

MILWAUKEE — This month, PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer introduced two new flavors to its permanent portfolio — Pineapple Basil and Lingonberry Elderflower. Six-packs of the independent brand’s new flavors are hitting shelves now.

PRESS Pineapple Basil features vibrant, tropical fruit flavor punctuated with the aromatic and herbal tones of garden-fresh basil. PRESS Lingonberry Elderflower combines the refreshing tartness of lingonberries with a touch of slightly sweet floral flavor.

“We love delivering elevated, unexpected flavor profiles,” said Amy Walberg, founder of PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer. “Our new Pineapple Basil and Lingonberry Elderflower flavors hit all the right notes – the sweet pineapple is balanced with fresh basil and tart lingonberry finishes with a touch of sweet elderflower.”

Both flavors will be included in a new permanent variety pack alongside previous rotational fan-favorites, Pear Chamomile and Apple Cinnamon, to be released later this year.

“Our rotational flavors have been received with unbridled excitement,” said Walberg. “We’re pleased to bring back two fan favorites for our new variety pack to make them available year-round.”

PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer is crafted with all-natural ingredients at 110 calories and 4% ABV. The ultra-premium brand can be found in all 48 contiguous states.

To find a retailer or inquire about distribution opportunities, visit enjoyPRESS.com.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.