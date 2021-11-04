Pour Choice Taphouse to Celebrate Grand Opening Nov. 12

ORLANDO, Florida – Pour Choice Taphouse, Orlando’s largest self-pour taproom, will celebrate its grand opening next Friday, November 12, 2021, at 2 pm ET with special events planned throughout the weekend. Located in the heart of the trendy Mills 50 District, the new beer-centric concept features a 50 tap self-serve draft system installed by iPourIt.

The RFID-enabled self-serve tap wall features an extensive rotating line-up of domestic, imported, and local craft beer, wine, hard seltzer, kombucha, and sake from around the world.

iPourIt’s self-pour technology allows guests to explore and taste on their own, using a wristband to activate the taps and serve themselves as much or as little as they please. The system tracks each person’s tab individually so customers pay only for what they’ve poured.

Co-owners and beer fanatics Drew Belani, Heidi Brewer, and Miguel Ramos chose to partner with iPourIt to incorporate self-pour technology into their taproom concept last year.

“We’re all about beer and we’re excited to invite our guests to control their own tasting experience,” shared Ramos. “We aim to change out our options as often as we can so each experience is a new one, but the level of comfort and hospitality will remain the same.”

The self-serve concept reduces staffing needs and eliminates touchpoints between customers and staff, helping put COVID-related worries at ease. It’s also perfect for sampling and allows guests to sample a variety of beverages without committing to a full pour.

Pour Choice will host food truck pop-ups, parking lot parties, beer pong tournaments, and a number of other upcoming special events. The taphouse is located at 1225 Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803.

About Pour Choice Taphouse

Pour Choice Taphouse is Orlando’s newest and largest self-serve taproom. It’s the ideal destination for any beer drinker, from novices discovering new favorites to the experienced “beer geek.” Choose from a regularly rotating selection of beer, wine, sake, and more. One place. Endless possibilities. The choice is yours, make it pour!

About iPourIt, Inc.

iPourIt, Inc. is North America’s leader in self-serve beverage dispense technology with more than 7,300 taps installed, 215 million ounces poured, and 260 locations in operation. Its team of self-pour experts partners with operators and entrepreneurs to create fun and interactive concepts in restaurants, taprooms, entertainment venues, and beyond. iPourIt technology is proven to increase alcohol revenue, simplify labor needs, and enhance customer experience.

https://pourchoicetaproom.com/