Portland Cider’s New Release Brightens Up the Winter

CLACKAMAS, Oregon – As the days grow colder and the nights grow longer, Portland Cider Company is pouring liquid sunshine on the wintry Pacific Northwest weather with its refreshing, limited-run Lemon Drop Cider.

Sweet-tart Meyer lemons provide a balanced citrus flavor, which is enhanced by delicate notes of cider-steeped elderflower, adding complexity. The cider is tart, but not sour, supported by the sweetness of Northwest-grown apples.

“This sparkly, cheerful cider is ideal for toasting family and friends this season, and for ringing in the new year with optimism and joy,” said Helen Lewis, marketing director at Portland Cider Co. “It’s just right all on its own, or you can create a festive cider cocktail with Lemon Drop Cider, pear brandy and a splash of prosecco.”

Attendees of last summer’s Oregon Brewers Festival were the first to taste this new creation, and have been eagerly awaiting its official release. Lemon Drop Cider is now available on tap, or in 19.2 oz “Proper Pint” cans at Portland CIder’s three locations and retailers throughout their distribution footprint in Oregon and Washington.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was founded in 2013 to bring hand-crafted, award winning cider to the Northwest. The company recognizes Portland and her bold spirit as the inspiration behind their innovative ciders, and promises the cleanest, tastiest, and most enjoyable cider-drinking experience the city has to offer. Including the new Westside Pub, Portland Cider has three taproom locations in the Portland Metro Area, where they encourage all to visit, sample, and expect more from the cider they drink.

For More Information:

https://www.portlandcider.com/