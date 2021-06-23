Portland Cider Co. Releases Strawberry Ciderade

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Cider Company continues to roll through its rotating Ciderade series with the launch of Strawberry Ciderade, a low-ABV refresher. This seasonal flavor is crafted with 100% Northwest apples and strawberry juice, plus electrolytes from Oregon Coast sea salt from Jacobsen Salt Co.

“Strawberry picking is a quintessential Oregon summertime activity, so this newest release in our Ciderade Series is our tribute to summer,” said Deron Davenport, head cider maker at Portland Cider Co. “Like a strawberry breeze, light and refreshing, with a kiss of real strawberries and lime. It’s perfectly packable for outdoor adventures and summer celebrations.”

This light fruit cider is a sessionable offering at 4% ABV, containing just 96 calories, and 3.5 g of sugar. The refreshing, low-carb beverage is Portland Cider Co.’s nod to the wellness trend, available in six-packs of 12-oz. cans, 19.2-oz. single cans, and in draft kegs.

Partnering with Jacobsen Salt Co. for sourcing the natural electrolytes in this series was a natural decision, given Portland Cider Co.’s long-standing commitment to using Pacific Northwest ingredients and boosting local businesses. The 118 mg of electrolytes are provided by sea salt harvested from Netarts Bay along the Oregon Coast, resulting in a thirst-quenching, invigorating adult beverage.

“With so many outdoor activities and the warmer weather, we expect Strawberry Ciderade to be a big hit this season,” said Jared Moe, Portland Cider Co.’s VP of Sales. “Luscious strawberries and local apples are an unbeatable combo, and the added benefit of electrolytes makes this a great option for hot days and summer fun.”

The company first created Lemon Lime Ciderade in a small batch for 2020. It was so well-received that the company launched a rotating Ciderade series in early 2021 with the tried-and-true Lemon Lime Ciderade. This new strawberry flavor will be followed by Orange Ciderade later in the year.

Strawberry Ciderade is available now at select retailers throughout Oregon, Washington, and parts of Northern California, and is available to-go at the company’s two taprooms in the Portland area. Use Portland Cider Co.’s Cider Finder to help locate nearby retailers.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was started in 2013 by an Oregonian and a family of British expats with the mission of bringing cider, handcrafted in the English tradition, to the Northwest. Portland Cider has two taproom locations, including the Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, OR 97214 and the Clackamas Pub & Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F, Clackamas, OR 97015. Since its opening, the cidery has won more than 100 awards for its products and taprooms, including being named Best Cider House and Best Cidery in Portland.

For More Information:

https://www.portlandcider.com/ciderade