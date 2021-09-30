Portland Cider Co. Releases Sixth Annual PDX Community Cider, Anticipates Raising Over $13,500

CLACKAMAS, Oregon – Since mid-August, Portland Cider Company has collected a record-breaking 41,000 lbs of donated backyard fruit from neighbors throughout the Portland Metro Area. The donations were sorted, washed and pressed, and now the fruits of their labor are available for all to drink in the form of PDX Community Cider.

The cider, made with a beautiful blend of fruit from Portland backyards, is slightly wild, juicy with stone fruit notes, and medium sweet. Every can features apples, pears, plums, and berries donated by the Portland community as part of the company’s annual Fruit Forward Drive. The flavor profile varies a bit each year, depending on the specific blend of fruits collected, but it’s always made with 100% local, community donated fruit.

10% of sales for all PDX Community Cider sold will be donated toHunger Free Schools, a program of non-profit Partners for a Hunger-free Oregon, working to ensure that every student in Oregon has access to nutritious meals each day. This year’s donation is expected to be around $13,500, exceeding all previous years. With this year’s donation, the PDX Community Cider effort will have raised $47,500 for local nonprofits in six years.

“Year after year, the community shows up in such a generous way,” said Portland Cider Co-owner Lynda Parrish. “I’m not at all surprised that we’ve broken our record for donations for six consecutive years. I’m just deeply grateful to all of our neighbors for supporting this effort, and helping make a difference for hungry kids.”

To support the fundraiser, an additional $2 per case of all Portland Cider Co. 6-packs sold in October will be included in the donation to Hunger Free Schools. This includes the company’s fan-favorite ciders, like Kinda Dry, Peach Berry, Pineapple Rosé, and current seasonal Pumpkin Spice, thanks to the support of Portland Cider Co.’s distribution partners, Maletis Beverage and Bigfoot Beverages.

“We so appreciate the way that Portland Cider is connecting the community with an easy way to help contribute to ensure no student in Oregon goes hungry,” said Lizzie Martinez, Acting Executive Co-Director for Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon. “This year’s donation will help us continue to support students statewide from kindergarten through college graduation to access healthy meals so they can learn and thrive.”

The cider is available in 19.2-ounce “proper pint” cans in retailers throughout Oregon, with a limited availability of 6-packs of 12-ounce cans and draft kegs. It will roll out to store shelves throughout the area during October, but is on-tap at both Portland Cider Co. pubs this Friday, October 1st. Cider fans can locate PDX Community Cider using the company’s Cider Finder online.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was started in 2013 by an Oregonian and a family of British expats with the mission of bringing cider, handcrafted in the English tradition, to the Northwest. Portland Cider has two taproom locations, including the Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, OR 97214 and the Clackamas Pub & Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F, Clackamas, OR 97015.

For More Information:

https://www.portlandcider.com/hungerfreekids