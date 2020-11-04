Portland Cider Co. Releases Crangerine for the Holiday Season

CLACKAMAS, Ore.— Portland Cider Co. has released Crangerine for the holiday season. A medium sweet, crimson cider, Crangerine highlights tart and juicy tangerines complemented by fruity Oregon-grown cranberries. It’s a playful spin on a fall classic, adding bright citrus for those who like something unexpected.

“We love the tartness of this cider and how the citrus zest of the tangerines interacts with the fruitiness of the rich red cranberries,” said Lynda Parrish, Portland Cider Co. co-owner. “This cider is perfect for the holiday season—it works well with food pairings, especially the traditional Thanksgiving Dinner, and makes a delicious cranberry cider cocktail as well.”

Available in 19.2-ounce cans and on draft, Crangerine is Portland Cider Co.’s first product to debut brand new shrink sleeves. The company, which recently invested in a canning line that includes a shrink sleever, has rolled all of its 12-ounce cans into the sleeves and will transition all of its 19.2-ounce cans into sleeves by the end of this month.

“As a company that is constantly innovating with our product, this sleever gives us the opportunity to attractively package small batches,” said Jeff Parrish, Portland Cider Co. co-owner. “Additionally, it allows us to upcycle—we’re taking unused but obsolete aluminum pre-printed cans headed for scrap and putting a sleeve over the existing graphics, giving the can a new life.”

The upcycling of the cans is a huge asset right now given an aluminum can shortage currently affecting the beverage industry. The capacity to produce aluminum cans is lacking from a shift in consumption behaviors due to the COVID pandemic.

Crangerine is also Portland Cider Co.’s first product to feature a bright and colorful refreshed design. The shrink sleeves allow the company to create more complex package designs with realistic details; in this case, the tangerines and cranberries appear as if they could be picked right off the can. The company plans on a subtle refresh for each of its year-round cider packages as they release.

Crangerine originally launched Portland Cider Co.’s Small Batch Series in late 2019. The series gives the company’s cidermakers an opportunity to experiment with flavors and styles that complement the core lineup. Portland Cider Co. has released a new cider in the series every quarter since, including Blueberry Bourbon Basil, Ciderade, and Pumpkin Spice.

Crangerine is available through December and can be purchased in 19.2-ounce cans and on draft at Portland Cider Co.’s two taprooms and at select retailers in Oregon, Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northern California. Learn more at PortlandCider.com/Crangerine.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was established in 2013 by an Oregonian and a family of British expats with the mission of bringing cider, handcrafted in the English tradition, to the Northwest. Portland Cider has two taproom locations: the Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd. and the Clackamas Taproom and Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F, in Clackamas. Since opening, the cidery has won more than 100 awards for its products and taprooms, including being named Best Cider House and Best Cidery in Portland. Portland Cider Company is committed to making the best cider in the Pacific Northwest—it’s in our roots!

