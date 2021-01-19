Portland Cider Co. Launches Sessionable Ciderade Series with the Release of Lemon-Lime

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — In a nod to current wellness trends, Portland Cider Co. has launched a new Ciderade Series that will feature three sessionable ciders throughout the year, each made with 100% Northwest apples brightened with locally-sourced fruit and a dose of electrolytes from Jacobsen Salt Co. sea salt.

Portland Cider Co. released today Lemon Lime Ciderade as the first flavor in the series, available now through April; it will be followed by Strawberry Ciderade in May and Orange Ciderade in the fall. Each product in the Ciderade Series is a light, low-carb beverage that contains less than 100 calories, 3.5 grams of sugar and carbs, and 4% ABV per 12-oz. serving.

“With its lower ABV, real citrus juice, and essential electrolytes, our Lemon Lime Ciderade is the perfect refreshing cider,” explained Lynda Parrish, co-owner of Portland Cider Co. “We originally introduced Ciderade in this lemon-lime flavor last year as part of our small-batch series. It was so widely embraced that we knew we had to bring it back but in a bigger way. We are thrilled to celebrate the return of Lemon Lime with the launch of this new Ciderade Series in our portfolio and look forward to rotating a variety of delicious flavors throughout the year.”

With a commitment to using local ingredients and supporting other makers in Portland, Portland Cider has once again partnered with Jacobsen Salt Co. on this release and all future Ciderade series offerings. Featuring sea salt harvested in Netarts Bay along the Oregon Coast, Lemon Lime Ciderade offers 118mg of electrolytes per serving, making it a flavorful thirst quencher in a can.

“We believe in collaborating with like-minded, small craft businesses like ours whenever possible,” said Jeff Parrish, co-owner of Portland Cider Co. “Our Ciderade Series offers a light, sessionable cider with beneficial electrolytes from the addition of sea salt. Jacobsen Salt Co., which was the first company to harvest salt in the Pacific Northwest since Lewis and Clark built their salt works in 1805, was the obvious choice for this partnership.”

The Ciderade Series will be available in six-packs of 12-oz. cans, 19.2-oz. single cans, and in draft kegs. Lemon Lime Ciderade is available now at select retailers throughout Oregon, Washington, and parts of Northern California, and is available to-go at the company’s two taprooms in the Portland area. Portland Cider Co. offers a Cider Finder on its website to help locate nearby retailers.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was started in 2013 by an Oregonian and a family of British ex-pats with the mission of bringing cider, handcrafted in the English tradition, to the Northwest. One of Oregon’s longest operating independent cider producers, Portland Cider has two taproom locations: the Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd. and the Clackamas Taproom and Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F, in Clackamas. Since its opening, the cidery has won nearly 100 awards for its products and taprooms, including being named Best Cider House and Best Cidery in Portland. For more information, visit PortlandCider.com and engage on social media at @portlandcider.

For more information: https://www.portlandcider.com/lemonlime