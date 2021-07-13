Portland Cider Co. Announces New Beaverton Taproom

Clackamas, Ore. — Portland Cider Co. has announced that it will be opening its third retail pub in the new West End District development in Beaverton, Oregon. The development is located on the corner of Murray Boulevard and Tualatin Valley Highway. This is the company’s first outlet on the west side of the Portland Metro Area, following the success of the Portland Cider House on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard in Portland, and its Clackamas Pub and Cidery on Southeast Janssen Road.

The new pub is slated to open its doors in spring of 2022, joining other retail tenants on the ground level of the new neighborhood. The pub will offer 24 taps featuring Portland Cider’s own craft ciders, as well as guest beers from other local producers. The atmosphere will be reminiscent of a modern beer hall, with callbacks to the company’s English roots. The menu will feature simple pub fare and small plates, inspired by NW and English cuisine favorites, with abundant cider-to-go options available.

“We are so proud to be able to open our third pub after the hectic past year,” said co-owner Lynda Parrish. “Years ago, Jeff and I lived in Beaverton, and we’ve been waiting for the perfect space to become available in that area. Now that it has, we finally have a convenient location for our westside friends and fans to come and join us for some cider.

Portland Cider Co. recently celebrated its 8th anniversary, and has an established record of community involvement and partnerships with local makers. The company regularly crafts collaboration ciders, hosts giveaways and finds partners to encourage its fans to explore the Pacific Northwest and shop at local businesses. And in 2020, Portland Cider Co. donated $12,500 to Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon from the sales of its fifth annual PDX Community Cider, crafted with donations of fallen fruit from around the region.

“We’re looking forward to connecting with the other businesses that move into the West End District with us,” said Helen Lewis, Portland Cider’s marketing director. “We get to build this business community from the ground up together, bringing some urban Portland vibes to the western suburbs.”

Portland Cider Co. exclusively uses apples grown in the Pacific Northwest for its wide variety of ciders. From its flagship KindaDry Cider and Perfect 10 Imperial Cider to seasonal choices like Passion Orange Guava, Imperial Peach Tea and Strawberry Ciderade, there are options crafted to appeal to every palate. The company’s ciders are available at its two current locations, as well as at select retailers around Oregon, Washington and Northern California.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was started in 2013 by an Oregonian and a family of British expats with the mission of bringing cider, handcrafted in the English tradition, to the Northwest. Portland Cider has two taproom locations, including the Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, OR 97214 and the Clackamas Pub & Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F, Clackamas, OR 97015. Since its opening, the cidery has won more than 100 awards for its products and taprooms, including being named Best Cider House and Best Cidery in Portland.

For More Information:

https://www.portlandcider.com/