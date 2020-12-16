Portland Cider Co. and Blue Star Donuts Collaborate on Blueberry Bourbon Basil Cider

CLACKAMAS, Ore.— Two local small businesses are supporting one another this holiday season by partnering on a delicious product. Portland Cider Co. announced today the release of its seasonal Blueberry Bourbon Basil cider, a collaboration with Blue Star Donuts, an iconic Portland-based donut shop known for its brioche treats and gourmet flavors.

Portland Cider Co.’s Blueberry Bourbon Basil cider is inspired by Blue Star Donuts’ sweet and colorful Blueberry Bourbon Basil donut, which combines fresh sweet blueberries and fragrant basil with a touch of local bourbon for a hint of caramel depth. Like the donut, Portland Cider Co.’s Blueberry Bourbon Basil features a blend of bright blueberries, fresh herbal basil, and deep rich bourbon notes from oak aging (6% ABV).

“COVID-19 has made this the most challenging time ever for small, locally-owned businesses, and the mandated shutdowns have made it incredibly difficult to launch a new product,” said Helen Lewis, Portland Cider Co. sales director. “This is one more reason we’re thrilled to collaborate with Blue Star Donuts; by supporting each other and cross promoting our cider and their donuts, our hope is to strengthen the message of supporting small, independently-owned Portland businesses this holiday season.”

Blueberry Bourbon Basil was released earlier this year in 19.2 oz. cans for the first time as part of the company’s Small Batch Series, which allows its cidermakers to lean into flavor innovation and expand package formats for fan-favorite ciders. Thanks to the cider’s reception, Portland Cider Co. is making the popular seasonal release more widely available this year, expanding the cider’s packing to six-pack 12 oz. cans in addition to single 19.2 oz. cans and draft kegs.

Portland Cider Co. and Blue Star Donuts have collaborated several times over the years, including for various events and for the launch of cidermosas at Blue Star Donut locations. Blue Star Donuts has used Portland Cider Co.’s award-winning flagship Kinda Dry cider in its hard cider apple fritter since 2013.

Said Katie Poppe, Blue Star Donuts CEO and owner, “Partnering with Portland Cider has been fun from day one! We value their collaboration and friendship over the years, and we’re completely in love with this sippable version of one of our favorite donuts.”

Portland Cider Co.’s Blueberry Bourbon Basil is available through April and can be purchased at Portland Cider Co.’s two taprooms. This year, you can also find it at Blue Star Donuts Mississippi and Division locations for walk-ups, pre-orders, and deliveries through Caviar and DoorDash. It can also be found at select retailers in Oregon, Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northern California. Learn more at Portlandcider.com/blueberrybourbonbasil.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was established in 2013 by an Oregonian and a family of British expats with the mission of bringing cider, handcrafted in the English tradition, to the Northwest. Portland Cider has two taproom locations: the Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd. and the Clackamas Taproom and Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F, in Clackamas. One of Oregon’s longest operating independent cider producers, Portland Cider has won more than 100 awards for its products and taprooms, including being named Best Cider House and Best Cidery in Portland. Portland Cider Company is committed to making the best cider in the Pacific Northwest—it’s in our roots!

# # #

For More Information:

https://www.portlandcider.com/blueberrybourbonbasil