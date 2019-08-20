Port City Brewing Company Releases Lager Series German Pilsner

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Port City Brewing Company announces the release of German Pilsner, the next brand in our lager series. The first pilsner was created in 1842, in Plzen, Bohemia, now part of the Czech Republic. This innovative style has become the world’s most copied beer. The German interpretation of a pilsner, is a little lighter in body and color, with a firmer and more lingering hop character.

Looking to Germany for inspiration, our German Pilsner is drier and blonder than the classic Bohemian-style. Brewed with pilsner malt and noble hops, German Pilsner has a floral and spicy aroma, flavors of lightly sweet malt, finishing firm and dry on the palate. This refreshing pilsner is served in the “Keller” style meaning unfiltered and naturally carbonated.

GermanPilsner will be available as a draft only offering in VA, DC, & MD starting Friday, August 16, 2019. Details on our Tasting Room release event and market activity below.

Release Parties

DCPatio Cook Out Party ft. German Pilsner

Friday, August 23, 2019, 4-8PM

DCitySmokehouse, 203 Florida Ave NW,Washington, DC 20001

MDGerman Pilsner Release Party

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, 5-8PM

Mahaffey’s Pub, 2706 Dillon St, Baltimore, MD 21224

DCOktoberfest Celebration ft. German Pilsner

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, 6-9PM

TheBerliner, 3401 Water St NW,Washington, DC 20007

Arlington Oktoberfest Celebration ft. German Pilsner

Saturday, Sept. 21, 11-5PM

Rocklands Barbeque & Grilling Company, 3471 WashingtonBlvd, Arlington, VA 22201

About German Pilsner

German Pilsner, German-StylePilsner, 4.6% ABV, 35 IBU s

Available draft-only throughout VA, DC, & MD

Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/the-beer-old/lager-series

About Port City Brewing Company

Founded in January 2011, Port City Brewing Company brews an exciting line-up of award-winning ales and lagers from our state-of-the-art facility located in the historic port city of Alexandria, Virginia. Our mission is to be a reliable and innovative brewer of delicious, well-balanced beers that celebrate their raw ingredients.