Port City Brewing Company Releases Ideaal Tripel

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Port City Brewing Company has announced the first release of our Occasional Series in 2019 and the return of Ideaal Tripel. From the Flemish term meaning “quintessential orexemplary,” Ideaal (pronounced id-ay-all) is an 8.5 percent ABV traditional Belgian-style ale. The beer will be available on draft and in bottles starting with the Tasting Room Release Party on Friday, April 5.

“Last year’s response to Ideaal Tripel was so positive that we knew we had to bring it back,” said founder Bill Butcher. “With Optimal Wit (A Belgian-Style White Ale) as our best-selling beer and Tidings Ale (Strong Belgian Blonde) as one of our most popular limited release beers, Belgian styles are something our brewers excel at.”

Drawing inspiration from Belgium’s monastic brewing tradition, Ideaal Tripel is a golden-hued abbey ale with a dense cap of mousse-like foam. Subtly sweet pilsner malt and herbaceous noble hops leave room for expressive Belgian yeast character to shine. In the glass, fruity esters and peppery phenols mingle with a floral-herbal hop aroma, setting the stage for a deceptively dry body.

“Brewing Belgian beers is something I have always enjoyed,” said head vrewer Jonathan Reeves, “Optimal Wit is a great year-round Belgian-style and with Ideaal Tripel I wanted to offer a bigger, bolder Belgian style that beer drinkers can enjoy in the Spring.”

Release Parties

Tasting Room Ideaal Tripel Release Party: Friday, April 5, 2019 –3-10 p.m., Port City Brewing Company, 3950 Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Del Ray Ideaal Feature and Tap Takeover, Thursday, April 11, 2019, 6-9 p.m., Hops N’ Shine, 3410 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA22305

Culpeper Ideaal Feature and Tap Takeover, Monday, April 15, 2019, 6-9 p.m., Grill 309, 309 S Main St, Culpeper, VA 22701

Central Virginia Ideaal Release Party and Tap Takeover, Thursday, April 18, 2019, 6-9 p.m., Rivermont Pizza, 2496 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24503

Arlington Ideaal Feature and Tap Takeover, Thursday, April 25, 2019, 6-9 p.m., MusselBar & Grille, 800 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22203

About Ideaal Tripel

Belgian-style Tripel, 8.5 percent ABV, 35 IBUs

Available on draft and in six packs throughout Port City’s eight state distribution area

Website: www.portcitybrewing.com/ideaal-tripel

About Port City

Founded in January 2011, Port City Brewing Company brews an exciting line-up of award-winning ales and lagers from our state-of-the-art facility located in the historic port city of Alexandria, Virginia. Our mission is to be a reliable and innovative brewer of delicious, well-balanced beers that celebrate their raw ingredients. Port City was the 2015 GABF Small Brewing Company of the Year #BeerGrownHere.