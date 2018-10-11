Port City Brewing Co. to Release Tidings Ale

ALEXANDRIA, Va.— On November 4, Port City Brewing Company welcomes back Tidings Ale, a strong, spicy Belgian-style blonde ale brewed with local honey and Virginia-grown wheat. These local ingredients store away the essence of summer to warm you during the cold winter months. Gently spiced with coriander, cardamom, fresh ginger, and grains of paradise, Tidings balances complexity and drinkability like few other beers can.

“Tidings Ale is always a huge hit,” says founder BillButcher. “It’s perfect for people who love the flavors in our best-sellingOptimal Wit but want something a bit bigger and bolder when the temperature drops. And Tidings is a wonderful accompaniment for classic holiday meals.”

Port City will welcome the beer back starting with a release party at the brewery on Friday, November 2nd, with market releases shortly following. In anticipation of the 2018 Tidings release, Port City will tap a special keg of 2017 Tidings aged in white wine barrels on Friday, October 26th.

RELEASE PARTIES

Tasting Room Release Party

Friday, November 2, 2018

Port City Brewing Company, 3950Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/events/tidings-release-party/

Central Virginia Release Party

Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Boulevard Burger and Brew, 1300 N.Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23230

Northern Virginia Release Party

Thursday, November 8, 2018

Barrel and Bushel, 7901 Tysons OnePl, McLean VA 22102

DC Release Party

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

Dacha, 1600 7th St NW, Washington,DC 20001

Maryland Release Party

Thursday, November 29, 2018

Brass Tap, 2002 Annapolis Mall Rd,Annapolis, MD 21401

Port City Tidings vs Great Lakes Christmas Ale

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Café Pizzaiolo, 2800 S Randolph St,Arlington, VA 22206

About Tidings Ale

Belgian-style Blonde Ale, 7.8% ABV, 25 IBUs

Available on draft and in six packs throughoutPort City’s nine state distribution area

Website: www.portcitybrewing.com/tidings-ale/

About Port City

Port CityBrewing Company is an award-winning brewery that brews, serves, and ships beer to the D.C. and Mid-Atlantic market. They brew an exciting lineup of year-round brews, as well as an innovative slate of seasonal and occasional beers. 2015 Great American BeerFestival Small Brewing Company of the Year.

