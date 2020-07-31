Porch Pounder Premium Canned Wine Adds Distribution to 11 States

SAN LUIS OBISPO-– Porch Pounder Premium Canned Wine is popping into coolers across 11 new states as one of the first producers to bring award-winning, vinted wines from California’s appellation vineyards to convenient and sustainable packaging.

Enjoy the finest from California wine country without the fuss of glass and corkscrew. New markets include Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Wisconsin and most recently Alabama.

Crafted from grapes sourced from SIP (Sustainability in Practice) certified vineyards, Porch Pounder currently offers five varieties – a Chardonnay, Moscato, Red, Rosé and Brut Rosé – all available in 375 ml cans, each sizing up to half a bottle of wine.

Now wine drinkers can pack the porch to the lake, beach or pool without sacrificing quality for convenience. Porch Pounder Chardonnay was awarded Editor’s Choice by Wine Enthusiast with 88 points while Porch Pounder Rosé has been named a top “American Rosé for $25 or Less!” with 89 points.

Founded by Paul Quinn and James Schreiner in 2015, Porch Pounder continues to represent invention as one of the first to introduce vinted wines to alternative packaging .

“Your favorite wine should be as accessible as your favorite beer,” said co-founder Paul Quinn. “Enhance your adventures with quality wine packed in vibrant, entirely recyclable cans.”

Porch Pounder is now entering major retailers including Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods alongside long-time partners Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions and H-E-B.

