Platform Beer Company to Host ‘Odd Fest’ Summer Festival in Conjunction with New Odd Future Imperial IPA

Cleveland, OHIO – It’s easy to get caught up in a routine or define yourself as someone who enjoys certain things — but what if your next adventure is waiting for you around the corner? Platform Beer Co. wants to help you try new things at Odd Fest, taking place this summer on July 23 at Platform’s premier sour brewing facility, Phunkenship.

More than a music festival, Odd Fest encourages guests to step outside their comfort zone — and to make it easy, Platform is bringing opportunities for new adventure right to attendees. On-site experiences include tattoos, tarot card readings, airbrush body art, guitar lessons, rock climbing, Oculus VR and much more.

Platinum-selling Cleveland-based band Welshly Arms headlines the festival stage, bringing their signature blend of indie blues rock infused with inspiration from other genres — including the classic Cleveland Sound. Odd Fest will also feature Platform and Phunkenship beers and food trucks, plus live music from local acts John’s Little Sister, Stay Outside and Window Dogs.

The idea of trying something new was inspired by Platform’s new beer, the Odd Future Imperial IPA. The brew is influenced by early styles of India Pale Ales — think big, bold and hoppy — with flavors that add a modern twist, like lemon, grapefruit and tropical citrus. The smooth yet mighty ale rings in at 8.6% ABV, and expertly blends the comfort of the familiar with the excitement of the new.

Odd Fest takes place July 23 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Platform’s sour brewing facility, Phunkenship, at 3125 Sackett Ave. Tickets are $25, and dogs are welcome.

About Platform Beer Co.

Founded in 2014 by Paul Benner and Justin Carson, Cleveland-based Platform Beer Co. focuses on innovation and charitable community initiatives. Widely known in its local market for creative seasonal offerings and limited-edition taproom releases, Platform beers can be found throughout OH, PA, IN, KY (in all major markets), as well as in NJ and with select availability in NY.

For More Information:

https://platformbeer.co/oddfest