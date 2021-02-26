Pizza Port Brewing Co. Introduces New Look to Distributed Core Brands

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Pizza Port Brewing Company is ecstatic to announce that it will be launching a new look to its core brands. The core lineup consists of four year round offerings lead by their flagship, the iconic Swami’s IPA, and includes Ponto Session IPA, California Honey Blonde Ale and ChronicAle Amber Ale.

Sister-and-brother duo, co-founders Gina and Vince Marsaglia, opened the original Pizza Port restaurant in Solana Beach in 1987 and installed their first brew system in 1992. 20+ years of brewpub experience birthed the idea of a production facility coinciding with the fifth Pizza Port brewpub in the Carlsbad community of Bressi Ranch in 2013. “Canning craft beer was still relatively new compared to today and we really wanted to introduce a more eco friendly alternative to growlers. Another huge incentive also was that cans are so much easier to take along outdoor adventures. It was a bigger project than anticipated due to our custom design for the footprint of our production facility at Bressi and lead time from Italy. With the ability to can almost 200 cans a minute, seeing the process in action is almost as FUN as drinking a can off the line!” said Pizza Port Co-Owner Gina Marsaglia. Thanks to their popularity and tenure in the brewpubs, Swami’s, Ponto, and ChronicAle were the first recipes to be canned and distributed.

Pizza Port’s vibrant, beachy personality stems from its brewpubs, which is captured perfectly through the illustrations in their hand drawn beer signs. The art direction with the original can designs needed to express and encompass the same look that fans of the brewery had come to know and love. The man behind the curtain who brought the coastal feel to life is local Carlsbad surfer and artist, Sean Dominguez. His illustrations on each can, beer sign or brewpub mural draw heavy influence and inspiration from local surf breaks and have become almost synonymous with the Pizza Port brand.

The craft beer segment is in quite a different place than when Pizza Port launched its cans seven years ago. The brewery’s goal with the refresh was to assert their relevance in a changing landscape, yet maintain the ethos of the Pizza Port brand as they continue to bring good beer and good cheer to fans old and new. Working with designer Dylan Jones, Pizza Port was able to evolve the existing can designs to preserve the magic of their art and communicate the offerings in a more clear, contemporary style. Six-packs featuring the new look are set to roll out in phases beginning with Swami’s and Ponto. Refreshed cans featuring these hoppy classics are expected to debut this weekend at all Pizza Port brewpubs and as early as mid-March through distribution partners in California, Arizona and Nevada.

