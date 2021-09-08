Pink Boots Society Chapters Release Special National Honey Month Beers

Longmont, Colorado – The National Honey Board and four Pink Boots Society chapters are partnering for something special this September for National Honey Month. Four new made-with-honey beer releases are on tap, starting off with a Sept. 1 release of a honey IPA from the St. Louis Pink Boots chapter. Rhu-Bee IPA is brewed with apple blossom honey, lactose, motueka hops, cherries and rhubarb, and will be available at Earthbound Brewing.

Other partnering chapters include Alaska, Las Vegas and Charlotte, N.C. The Alaskan chapter brewed its beer at Denali, AK-based Denali Brewing Company, and it will be available Sept. 15. The beer, named Pleiades, is a braggot made with orange blossom and fireweed honey. The Charlotte chapter brewed a grisette made with avocado honey and calendula flowers at Free Range Brewing, and is eyeing a Sept. 17 release. Rounding out the month, Mo’ Honey Mo’ Problems, a cream ale showcasing mesquite honey, will be released from the Las Vegas Pink Boots chapter, and will be available at Mojave Brewing Company.

“We are delighted at the innovation and variety of made-with-honey beers brewing for National Honey Month,” Catherine Barry, National Honey Board’s director of marketing, says. “Our partnership with Pink Boots Society chapters across the country is key in educating and supporting women professionals in the brewing industry, and we’re excited to taste test the new beers brewed in September.”

The Pink Boots Society was created to assist, inspire and encourage women fermented/alcoholic beverage industry professionals to advance their careers through education. National Honey Month occurs every September to celebrate honey, beekeepers and honey bees.

