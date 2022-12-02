Pike Taproom Opens in Ballard

SEATTLE — Pike Taproom opens today at 3pm on bustling Ballard Ave in the former Bramling Cross space in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of this vibrant community,” says Drew Gillespie, president of Pike Brewing. “It’s exciting to open the doors and introduce our new and improved beers, new team, and fresh look to the neighborhood.”

The taproom features a full bar, wine, canned beers, and eight taps with a rotating selection of Pike brews, as well as a cider and a beer from a neighboring Ballard brewery.

To celebrate the move into Ballard, Pike’s head brewer, Leslie Shore, created a collaboration beer with the talented folks at Stoup Brewing.

New Kidz on THIS Block IPA (ABV 6.8% IBU: 37 SRM: 3) incorporates some fun hopping techniques for a whole lot of citrus, berry, and tropical aromas and flavors from Mosaic, Citra, and a touch of Sabro. New Kidz on THIS Block IPA joins the opening lineup of Space Needle West Coast IPA, Post Alley Pils, Uptown Hazy IPA, Kilt Lifter Scotch Ale, Pike Place Pale, Cosmic Pulp Juicy IPA, and Tieton Dry Apple Cider.

House cocktails include Cran Royal with gin, cranberry shrub, all spice syrup, and champagne; Minted Cucumber Collins with vodka, lemon, cucumber, simple syrup, mint, and soda water; Market Manhattan with bourbon, infused sweet vermouth, and aromatic bitters; and Chamomile Sour with whiskey, chamomile infused rye, amaro vecchio, lemon, brown sugar syrup, and egg whites.

Ethan Stowell, consulting chef for Pike Brewing culinary operations, created a menu that features burgers and wings with a twist.

The menu includes traditional burgers, as well as a Fried Fish option with panko breaded rockfish, lettuce, tomato and tartar; Seatown Hawaiian with a beef patty, spam, Swiss, shredded lettuce, teriyaki, pineapple, and red pepper relish; Smokin’ Da Gouda Bacon with a beef patty, smoked gouda, bacon, crispy onions, sweet pickles, barbeque sauce, and mayo; Pike Blue Ribbon with panko breaded chicken, ham, Swiss, shredded lettuce, and mayo; and an Ebi Burger with a panko breaded shrimp patty, American cheese, lettuce, Mama Lil’s Peppers, and togarashi tartar.

The chicken wings are brined and then dusted in potato flour making them crispy, and gluten free! Wings come by the dozen of half dozen and offer seven different sauce options for dipping: Monks, House Hot, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parm, BBQ, Buffalo, and Teriyaki. Sharable sides include Loaded Tots, Ranch Fries and the famed Pike Pretzel served with Pike Stout mustard.

The 2,500 square foot space was designed by Kelley Moore and has a completely different vibe from Pike Pub. Moore added a stylish green leather banquette that runs along one of the exposed brick walls, modern lighting fixtures, mirrors, and large scale black and white photos that show the history of Pike Brewing. The space offers seating for 45, as well as 8 seats at the bar which boasts a custom designed brushed metal backbar. A neon Pike sign welcomes guests into the taproom. The front of the space offers shuffleboard and couches are vintage-inspired truck seats, ideal for lounging with friends over beers. Two dartboards adorn the back of the space and televisions are placed thoughtfully throughout the room for cheering on your favorite team.

Pike Taproom opens at 3pm Monday through Friday, and at 12pm on weekends. For more information call 206.906.9158 or visit, pikebrewingseattle.com.

Pike Taproom is located at 5205 Ballard Ave NW in Seattle, Washington.

About Pike Brewing

Founded in 1989 by Charles and Rose Ann Finkel, Pike Brewing is the longest running, independently operated craft brewery in Washington State. Located adjacent to Seattle’s iconic Pike Place Market, Pike Brewing features a sustainably focused gravity-flow steam-powered brewhouse producing bold, diverse, and dynamic craft beers. In addition to the urban brewery, the three-level space boasts two restaurants and a Microbrewery Museum, making Pike Brewing a destination for both locals and visitors alike. Pike Brewing is renowned for a wide range of award-winning beers, top-notch hospitality, and a philanthropic commitment to the community. Look for Pike Brewing in restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores throughout Washington, as well as select grocery stores in Alaska and Idaho. To learn more, visit pikebrewingseattle.com.

Pike Brewing is located at 1415 First Avenue in Seattle, Washington.