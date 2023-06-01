Pike Brewing’s Out of Office IPA

SEATTLE, Washington – Have you been daydreaming about your next vacation but don’t have the PTO saved up that you were hoping for? Tell your boss that you’ll “circle back” to their emails, and feel free to set your Out of Office memo while you sit back, relax, and enjoy our new Summer seasonal Out of Office IPA. This refreshing beer is light bodied with notes of candied citrus peels, lightly toasted brioche, summer blooms, in addition to slight dank and pine bottom notes. The brew team, led by Leslie Shore, used Strata, Bravo, HBC 586, ADHA 218 hops, and puffed Jasmine Rice to create this delicious brew! (ABV of 6.25%, SRM of 3.5, and an IBU of 30)

Out of Office IPA is available May through July, so grab a six pack or catch it on draft at Pike Pub, Pike Fish Bar, Pike Taproom Ballard, and at select retailers and pubs throughout the Puget Sound region.

About Pike Brewing

Founded in 1989 by Charles and Rose Ann Finkel, Pike Brewing is the longest running, independently operated craft brewery in Washington State. We craft memorable experiences to connect our community! Located adjacent to Seattle’s iconic Pike Place Market, Pike Brewing features a sustainably focused gravity-flow steam-powered brewhouse producing bold, diverse, and dynamic craft beers. In addition to the urban brewery, the three-level space boasts two restaurants and a Microbrewery Museum, making Pike Brewing a destination for both locals and visitors alike. Pike Brewing is renowned for a wide range of award-winning beers, top-notch hospitality, and a philanthropic commitment to the community. Look for Pike Brewing in restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores throughout Washington, as well as select grocery stores in Alaska and Idaho.

For More Information:

https://www.pikebrewing.com