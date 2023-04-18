Pike Brewing Respect IPA Release & Women in Beer Event

Pike Brewing is thrilled to announce the release of Respect IPA and the return of our annual Women in Beer event. Both of which will be benefitting the new “Rose Ann Finkel Diversity in Brewing Scholarship.”

Respect IPA is a fruit-forward, smooth, and balanced Cryo-Hop IPA. Leslie and her team utilized three frozen fresh hops: Azacca, Citra and Mosaic in the whirlpool and finished with cryo Amarillo and Idaho 7 in the dry hop to create this multi-layered cryo-hop experience. Tasting notes include orange, pine, white grape, stone fruit, brioche, peach gooseberry with a slight spice and malt sweetness. (ABV of 7.0%, SRM of 4.5, and an IBU of 50)

The brewery will be donating a portion of the proceeds from all beer sales to the scholarship fund, and during Seattle Beer Week (May 19-26), we will be donating $1 from each pint sold at our three locations: Pike Pub, Pike Fish Bar, Pike Taproom Ballard. Respect IPA is available beginning May 1, so grab a four pack or catch it on draft at select retailers and pubs throughout the Puget Sound region. Supplies are limited so grab some while it lasts!

We are also excited to announce that our annual Women in Beer event brought to you by CougsFirst, is back at Pike Brewing! On the evening of May 22 and in conjunction with Seattle Beer Week, we are gathering a diverse, eclectic group of business leaders to raise funds for the inaugural “Rose Ann Finkel Diversity in Brewing Scholarship” benefiting the upcoming Brewery Certificate Program at Washington State University’s Viticulture and Enology program.

This year’s Women in Beer event is going to be an interactive, multi-level tasting experience filled with food, drinks & other forward-thinking businesses that are leading the charge to accelerate diversity and equality throughout industries across the Northwest and beyond. Tickets are limited and will go quickly!

About Pike Brewing

Founded in 1989 by Charles and Rose Ann Finkel, Pike Brewing is the longest running, independently operated craft brewery in Washington State. We craft memorable experiences to connect our community! Located adjacent to Seattle’s iconic Pike Place Market, Pike Brewing features a sustainably focused gravity-flow steam-powered brewhouse producing bold, diverse, and dynamic craft beers. In addition to the urban brewery, the three-level space boasts two restaurants and a Microbrewery Museum, making Pike Brewing a destination for both locals and visitors alike. Pike Brewing is renowned for a wide range of award-winning beers, top-notch hospitality, and a philanthropic commitment to the community. Look for Pike Brewing in restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores throughout Washington, as well as select grocery stores in Alaska and Idaho.

Pike Brewing is located at 1415 First Avenue in Seattle, Washington.

CougsFirst! was launched in 2010 by Washington State University alumni in various businesses across the state who wanted to encourage WSU graduates and friends to “Think CougsFirst!” for products, services, and hiring. Through a combination of events, social media, and advertising CougsFirst! provides the opportunity to network and connect with fellow Cougs in a positive business environment. With over 240,000+ loyal alumni spanning all 50 states and 146 countries, our mission is Cougs supporting Cougs!

For More Information:

https://www.pikebrewing.com/event/women-in-beer-2023/