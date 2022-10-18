Pike Brewing Releases Seattle Freeze Cold IPA

SEATTLE, Washington – Pike Brewing has just released their fall seasonal beer created by new head brewer Leslie Shore.

The Seattle Freeze COLD IPA features Cascade, Centennial, Columbus, and Simcoe hops creating a bright and quenchable beer. ABV 7.0% | 35 IBUs.

“This beer boasts a huge West Coast IPA hop aroma, while being approachable and balanced on the pallet,” said Leslie Shore, head brewer of Pike Brewing. “It finishes clean and bright and is a perfect choice on a cool fall day.”

The Seattle Freeze COLD IPA is available until December, so grab a six pack or belly up to your favorite bar and enjoy a nice cold pint before it’s too late!

Pike’s seasonal beers are available at Pike Brewing, local bottle shops, and select retailers throughout the Pacific Northwest.

About Pike Brewing

Founded in 1989 by Charles and Rose Ann Finkel, Pike Brewing is the longest running, independently operated craft brewery in Washington State. Located adjacent to Seattle’s iconic Pike Place Market, Pike Brewing features a sustainably focused gravity-flow steam-powered brewhouse producing bold, diverse, and dynamic craft beers. In addition to the urban brewery, the three-level space boasts two restaurants and a Microbrewery Museum, making Pike Brewing a destination for both locals and visitors alike. Pike Brewing is renowned for a wide range of award-winning beers, top-notch hospitality, and a philanthropic commitment to the community. Look for Pike Brewing in restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores throughout Washington, as well as select grocery stores in Alaska and Idaho.

https://www.pikebrewing.com