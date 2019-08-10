Pignic Pub & Patio and Revision Brewing Taproom Launch New Restaurant

RENO, Nev. — Pignic Pub & Patio and the Revision Brewing Taproom is launching a new restaurant in the form of a custom-built, permanent kitchen trailer, called “The Pig Shack Eatery.” The new restaurant utilizes a pantry kitchen built in the basement, along with our Grill Yard (wood smokers, ceramic charcoals, and gas grills), as well as fresh herbs, veggies, and fruits found in our Edible Gardens. We are specializing in Creole to Southern Soul, cooking across the region from New Orleans to the Florida Pan Handle.

The Pig Shack Eatery is launching in partnership with Revision Brewing Company owners who invested in the project in June 2018. The Pig Shack Eatery is the latest installation of the continuously improving Pignic Pub, which saw the opening of Revision Brewing at Pignic Pub in February 2019.

The Pig Shack Eatery will feature a “Choose Your Own Adventure” menu with selections for Breakfast, Brunch or Lunch. A slow scramble with brisket and collards? Why not! How about an omelette of Cuban fried pork and mac n cheese? Perhaps something traditional– Cajun shrimp with cheese grit cakes and a side of ham hocks and peas. You’re the head hoss at The Pig Shack! The new restaurant will also feature a Build Your Own Burger Menu, paying homage to the original hamburger sandwich invented in New Haven, Connecticut at Louis’ Lunch. Finally, The Pig Shack Eatery will serve up these southern delights in the form of non-traditional tacos for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening service, including a Sunday Supper Club – Family Style Dinner.

Opening Day: Saturday, August 24

Grand Opening: Saturday, September 7