Pigeon Hill Brings ‘Socibowl’ to Downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Michigan – Pigeon Hill Brewing Company, a Muskegon-based craft brewery, is excited to formally announce its newest venture: Socibowl (pronounced “sociable”). Combining a restaurant, indoor beer garden, and entertainment, Socibowl will bring bowling – and Pigeon Hill – back to Western Avenue in Downtown Muskegon. This eclectic fusion of social activities, slated for a Fall 2022 opening, will be located in the heart of Muskegon at 441 W. Western Ave and provide a perfect counterpoint to “The Brewer’s Lounge” inside Pigeon Hill’s 4th Street production facility.

Located in Pigeon Hill’s former production facility – which housed a bowling alley from the 1930s through the 1990s – this new venture began to take shape in late 2019, after Pigeon Hill moved its production to 895 4th Street. Finding themselves with a carte blanche to enhance the flurry of activity along Western Avenue, Pigeon Hill’s owners – all downtown Muskegon residents – asked themselves “What do we feel like we are missing in downtown?” Independently, they all arrived at the same answer: “We want more things to do with friends.” That idea, a belief in creating a social hub where families and groups of adults alike could find an evening of fun and relaxation, drove them to develop the concept behind Socibowl.

Socibowl, as the name implies, will be a space infused with social activities and bowling. Far from a typical bowling alley, the atmosphere will be casually upbeat with twists of mid-century modern charm. Bringing duckpin bowling, darts, pinball, and oversized yard games under the same roof ensures activities for all guests. The addition of a full kitchen, draft cocktails, wine, and craft beer from Pigeon Hill means that guests will never go hungry or thirsty while enjoying an evening with friends. Combined, the various offerings of Socibowl will create a new type of community gathering space, filled with fun, friends, and everything needed for an enjoyable evening in Downtown Muskegon. As Joel Kamp, Co-Founder and CEO of Pigeon Hill recently noted: “We all live downtown now and are committed more than ever to contribute towards elevating the entertainment options in Downtown Muskegon’s central core for our community and visitors to enjoy.”

“This is the natural next step for us,” said Michael Brower, Co-Founder and Director of Sales and Marketing at Pigeon Hill. “From day one, we’ve focused on creating spaces – steeped in history and community – for everyone to gather. Now, we’re taking that to the next level, with a venue that embraces an era of Downtown Muskegon’s heyday and offers a social gathering space unlike anything on the Lakeshore. Our partner Chad always says ‘lets do life, together,’ and that captures the essence of what we’ve dreamed up for our hometown. Whether our patrons have set out for a night with friends – or a night to meet their new best friends – at Socibowl, it’s all about living life, together.”

Pigeon Hill Brewing Co is a premier craft brewery out of Muskegon, MI with distribution throughout Michigan and Florida. Founded in 2014 by Joel Kamp, Chad Doane, and Michael Brower with what little money their wives would let them take out of joint bank accounts, Pigeon Hill has organically grown to a multi-facility operation centered around a 20-barrel brewhouse. Thanks to style-bending beers such as Oatmeal Crème Pie, Salted Caramel Porter, Renny DIPA, and Donut Stop Believin’, Pigeon Hill’s reputation for crafting excellent beer continues to drive both accolades and industry-exceeding growth.

https://pigeonhillbrew.com/socibowl/