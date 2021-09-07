Pigeon Hill Brewing Co Moves Taproom to ‘The Brewer’s Lounge’

MUSKEGON, MI – Pigeon Hill Brewing Company, a Muskegon-based craft brewery, is excited to announce the move of its retail operations to a new taproom in downtown Muskegon. Beginning on Monday, September 12th, Pigeon Hill’s original taproom will be permanently closed. Their new taproom – dubbed “The Brewer’s Lounge” – will open to the public at 895 4th Street, Muskegon, MI on Tuesday, September 13th.

For seven and a half years, Pigeon Hill proudly “anchored” the western portion of downtown Muskegon’s Western Avenue from its home in the Noble Building. Over those seven and a half years, dramatic changes swept through downtown Muskegon, and Pigeon Hill experienced the same explosive growth as the surrounding neighborhood. While the memories made – from birthdays to engagements to funerals to simple nights out with friends – will always remain, the changing of taproom locations became the most logical step as a result of Pigeon Hill’s growth and future plans.

Beginning on Tuesday, September 13th, Pigeon Hill will unveil its new “Brewer’s Lounge” to the public. Located at 895 4th Street, the same building that houses Pigeon Hill’s primary production, the Brewer’s Lounge is, in many ways, the natural maturation of Pigeon Hill’s original taproom. Patrons will experience both the industrial feel that accompanies the brewing process and the comfortable – history infused – feel that defined Pigeon Hill’s Western Ave Taproom. In the main taproom space, filled with nods to Muskegon history, patrons will be welcomed by the dominating bar built from local pine, oak parquet salvaged from the Meeske Mansion on Mona Lake, and beams recovered from Shaw Walker. Beyond the expanded tap selection – now numbering 24 offerings – patrons will also be able to enjoy food prepared on-site.

“This is the taproom we wanted to build eight years ago… it’s the natural culmination of everything we’ve tried to create from day one,” said Michael Brower, Co-Founder and Director of Sales and Marketing at Pigeon Hill Brewing Co. “As we’ve grown, in many ways beyond our wildest dreams, the core of our vision has stayed the same. We wanted a space of our own that felt even more comfortable than our living room; a place that both highlighted Muskegon’s history and allowed us to plot out our futures amongst friends. It’s a community gathering place, whether you want to have a pint and toss darts, or just relax at the bar with a pal; when you’re here, you always feel like you’re amongst friends.”

Although the team behind Pigeon Hill is sad to leave Western Avenue in the short term, their plans include a return to Muskegon’s main street in the near future. With demolition underway at 441 W. Western, Pigeon Hill’s former production facility, progress is being steadily made toward this return. Pigeon Hill has not yet publicly announced its plans for this space; however, as Joel Kamp, Co-Founder and CEO of Pigeon Hill Brewing Co recently noted: “We all live downtown now and are committed more than ever to contribute towards elevating the entertainment options in Downtown Muskegon’s central core for our community and visitors to enjoy. We all succeed together!”

ABOUT THE BREWER’S LOUNGE:

Location: 895 4th Street, Muskegon, MI 49440

Hours of Operation (beginning 9/14/21): Monday: 11:30a to 9p Tues-Thurs: 11:30a to 10p Fri-Sat: 11:30a to 12p Sunday: 12p to 8p

Full kitchen.

House-made beer, wine, and draft cocktails.

Friendly dogs welcome in outdoor seating areas

About Pigeon Hill Brewing Co

Pigeon Hill Brewing Co is a premier craft brewery out of Muskegon, MI. Founded in 2014 by Joel Kamp, Chad Doane, and Michael Brower with what little money their wives would let them take out of joint bank accounts, Pigeon Hill has organically grown to a multi-facility operation centered around a 20-barrel brewhouse. Thanks style-bending beers such as Oatmeal Crème Pie, Salted Caramel Porter, Renny DIPA, and Cinna-Mom on French Toast, Pigeon Hill’s reputation for crafting excellent beer continues to drive both accolades and industry-exceeding growth.

For More Information:

https://pigeonhillbrew.com