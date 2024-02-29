Pigeon Hill Brewing Co Announces “Lake State Beer” With Initial Launch of Retro-Inspired Lake State Lager

Pigeon Hill Brewing Company, on the cusp of its tenth anniversary, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest venture, Lake State Beer. This bold move is accompanied by the release of the inaugural beer under the Lake State Beer brand – “Lake State Lager.”

The Lake State Beer brand is crafted to open doors for Pigeon Hill’s brewers and design team, all of whom love the brands they have worked together to build, but who also seek an opportunity to return to their roots – classic styles. Through the creation of Lake State, a brand devoted to the clean and classic beers that predate the explosion of craft beer around the world, Pigeon Hill’s team is able to seize the best of all worlds – the continued growth of their creatively quirky “Brewed by Misfits” core Pigeon Hill brands and an outlet for their more classic tastes.

Embracing clean, classic, and retro branding, Lake State Beer pays homage to the rich brewing history of Muskegon and the legacy of regional breweries. Named after the lakes that surround our home state – and the first beer produced in Muskegon after the repeal of prohibition – Lake State Beer will emphasize a connection with place and tradition. Through classic beer styles and branding, a modern take on timeless brewing heritage will be available to consumers throughout Michigan.

Lake State Lager, the first release from Lake State Beer, is a meticulously crafted American lager with a 4.5% ABV, staying true to the Pigeon Hill commitment to quality and flavor. What sets Lake State Lager apart is its dedication to simplicity, foregoing adjuncts for a pure, clean taste that harks back to the golden age of regional breweries. With its classic lager profile, Lake State Lager, promises the superior quality associated with craft beer but at a more accessible price point. Pigeon Hill is proud to provide an option that combines affordability with the exceptional taste that has become synonymous with the Pigeon Hill name.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce Lake State Beer as an extension of the Pigeon Hill Brewing Company family. Lake State Lager embodies the spirit of Muskegon’s brewing history and the beers that built our local breweries before the advent of modern craft. Celebrating our 10th Anniversary with this remarkable addition to our portfolio feels like coming full circle,” said Michael A. Brower, Chief Brand Officer at Pigeon Hill Brewing Company.

The official launch of Lake State Lager is scheduled for March 2024, aligning with Pigeon Hill Brewing Company’s 10th Anniversary. Patrons are invited to sample Lake State Lager at Pigeon Hill’s 10th Anniversary Party on March 22nd and 23rd. After the release, Lake State Lager will be available year-round throughout Michigan in cans and draft.

About Pigeon Hill Brewing Company

Pigeon Hill Brewing Co is a premier craft brewery out of Muskegon, MI with distribution throughout Michigan. Founded in 2014 by Joel Kamp, Chad Doane, and Michael Brower with more sweat equity than capital, Pigeon Hill has organically grown to a multi-facility operation centered around a 20-barrel brewhouse. Thanks to style-bending beers such as Oatmeal Crème Pie, Salted Caramel Porter, Renny DIPA, and Donut Stop Believin’, Pigeon Hill’s reputation for crafting excellent beer continues to drive accolades and consumer delight.

For More Information:

https://pigeonhillbrew.com/lakestate/