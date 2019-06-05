Philadelphia Brewing Co. Releases Working Cat Pale Ale

PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia Brewing Co., one of Philly’s oldest and largest breweries, is pleased to announce the release of Working Cat Pale Ale, a limited release draft beer, which pays homage to Philadelphia Brewing Co’s working cat, Duke.

Working Cat is a double dry hopped pale ale brewed with Amarillo and Falconer’s Flight hops, as well as grapefruit and orange peels, which gives the 5% session-able beer balanced citrus notes with minimal bitterness. This newly-released limited seasonal brew is smooth, citrusy and light bodied, and is packed full of aroma.

“Working Cat is an ode to Duke, our very own working brewery cat who keeps a watchful eye on all that happens in the brewery,” said Nancy Barton, co-owner of Philadelphia Brewing Co. “Beer lovers can get an exclusive first taste of this perfect summer sipper at our tasting room as well as select Philly Beer Week events including our inaugural Meet the Drivers event at Fishtown Tavern and Fishtown’s Festivale on June 8th at the Philadelphia Brewing Co. tent.”

In addition to Philadelphia Brewing Co.’s Peacock Room and Tasting Room, Working Cat will be available at bars throughout the greater Philadelphia region, including: Cherry Street Tavern, MilkBoy South Street, Garage Fishtown, Interstate Drafthouse, Fishtown Tavern, Standard Tap, and more.

About Philadelphia Brewing Co.

Philadelphia Brewing Co. was originally founded in 1893 and re-established in 2007. In 2001 co-owners Nancy and Bill Barton and Jim McBride acquired their historic Kensington brewery originally constructed and designed in 1885. Today, Philadelphia Brewing Co. is home to the local Kenzinger beer along with more than a dozen different styles of ales and lagers brewed annually. Acting as a city leader in reusing and recycling, the brewery produces fresh beer daily and proudly serves vegan beers. Philadelphia Brewing Co. is operated by Philadelphia’s Brewers & Bottlers and houses the newly-opened Peacock Room and Beer Garden. For more information, please call (215) 427-2739 or visit http://philadelphiabrewing.com/.