pFriem Family Brewers Unveils Diverse 2024 Beer Calendar Featuring Japanese Lager’s Transition to Year-Round Availability

HOOD RIVER, Ore.— pFriem Family Brewers, celebrated for their commitment to quality and innovation, is excited to announce their 2024 package beer calendar. This year’s lineup showcases a diverse and carefully curated selection of beers, including seasonal specialties, limited editions, and core offerings. The brewery is particularly proud to highlight the Japanese Lager’s transition to a year-round offering in 16oz 4-packs this March. This comes alongside the continued success of their 2023 12oz 6-pack introductions, Lager and West Coast IPA.

Core and Year-Round Staples

“Our 2024 portfolio is a reflection of our dedication to brewing excellence, quality, and flavor,” said Josh Pfriem, Brewmaster and Co-Founder. “We’re thrilled to see the Lager and West Coast IPA, introduced last year, gaining excitement among our fans. And of course, we are beyond stoked to be bringing our beloved Japanese Lager to the market year-round. This beer has gained a cult following, and having it be available throughout the calendar year has been a long-running goal of ours”

pFriem Japanese Lager is an ode to the Japanese brewing tradition. Combining traditional European ingredients and process with the modern use of rice to add a layer of complexity, while also creating intriguing drinkability.

“pFriem Japanese Lager was inspired by the time honored brewing tradition of Japanese brewers taking a German Lager brewing approach to making Lagers, while working with high quality rice to create a depth of flavor while also preserving drinkability. We have taken a nod to the history of making these beers, but have done this with a modern approach. The result is a delicate beer that is floral, while pilsner malt and rice give a harmonious flavor, complexity, depth, then finishing crisp and refreshing. This beer lives for casual drinking experiences and will light up with delicate food pairings,” explains Josh Pfriem.

This exceptional lager has garnered international acclaim, securing the prestigious Gold at the 2023 World Beer Cup and Gold at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival, underscoring its global appeal and exceptional quality.

Rotating Seasonal and Limited Releases

In 2024, pFriem will offer a rotating selection of seasonal & limited Classic styles in 16oz cans, ensuring a fresh and diverse range of IPAs, Pales, and Lagers throughout the year. Additionally, bi-monthly, beer enthusiasts can anticipate new and unique styles in their Select 375ml bottles, perfect for those seeking a distinctive and premium beer experience.

The Barrel Aged series remains a cornerstone of pFriem’s limited releases, showcasing the depth and complexity of flavors that can be achieved through careful aging in both distillers and wine barrels.

Availability

The 2024 pFriem beer portfolio will be available across Oregon, Washington, and Idaho with select distribution in Southern California.

About pFriem Family Brewers

pFriem Family Brewers (pronounced “freem”) is a Northwest and European-inspired brewery and tasting room in Hood River, OR. Founded in 2012, pFriem has experienced incredible growth in the past decade and has earned prestigious awards, including being named GABF 2018 Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year, Three-Time Brewery of the Year by the Beer Connoisseur, and numerous medals in national and international brewing competitions. Best known for artisanal beers influenced by the great brewers of Europe while staying true to homegrown roots in the Pacific Northwest, pFriem craft beers are unmistakably unique in both flavor and balance.

For More Information:

https://www.pfriembeer.com/blog/article/pfriem-2024-package-beer-calendar/