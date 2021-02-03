Perrin Brewing Company to Release Roeselare Flander’s Red Ale Sour

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Perrin Brewing Company announces the highly anticipated return of Roeselare Flander’s Red Ale Sour. Roeselare will be available to go in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans at the Perrin Pub starting February 4, with Michigan-wide distribution to follow.

Roeselare (8% ABV) is a Flemish Style Red Ale brewed using red malt and wild yeast, and aged for a minimum of 18 months in oak barrels. The result is an elegant and deeply complex sour beer that only makes an appearance every other year. Roeselare is characterized by strong, wine-like fruit aromas and flavors.

Senior Marketing Manager Lindsey VanDenBoom said, “When I started working at Perrin five years ago, I just missed the sold-out release of Roeselare, and I kept hearing rumors about how amazing it was. When it was re-released and I finally got to try it, I immediately understood what all the fuss was about. With its big, balanced flavors, it’s hands-down my favorite beer.”

Roeselare only comes around every other year, so don’t miss out. Find it at the Perrin Pub or at fine craft beer sellers across Michigan in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans.

The Perrin Pub is now open for dine-in at 25% capacity, and outdoor dining in cozy igloos!

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards for its renowned No Rules Vietnamese Porter, including a GABF Bronze Medal in 2020 and “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer. With a passion for innovation and commitment to excellence, Perrin continues to grow strong roots in Michigan through distribution, production and the Perrin Pub taproom and restaurant.