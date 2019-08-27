Perrin Brewing Company to Release Blackberry IPA

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The first sip of this season’s Perrin Blackberry IPA is just around the corner! Perrin Brewing Company’s seasonal release, Blackberry IPA, will appear at the Perrin Pub August 29 on draft and in 6-packs and 15-packs of 12 oz. cans, followed by distribution throughout the state of Michigan.

Blackberry IPA pairs an aromatic, floral bouquet of fresh Michigan hops with the tart sweetness of ripened blackberries. At 5% ABV and 35 IBUs, it’s the perfect flavorful-yet-approachable beer to enjoy while you sit back, relax and enjoy the change of seasons.

Blackberry IPA will replace Grapefruit IPA in Perrin’s seasonal rotation. While Grapefruit IPA is a 5% ABV citrus-and-tropical fruit celebration of summertime, Blackberry IPA is a balanced, berry beacon of autumn.

Perrin creates imaginative, Michigan-inspired flavors while honoring traditional craft brewing techniques, keeping liquid craftsmanship at the heart of Blackberry IPA and all Perrin beers.

Blackberry IPA is a limited release, so availability is sure to be as fleeting as blackberry season in Michigan. Don’t wait to stop by the Perrin Pub to try it, or pick it up at a Michigan craft beer seller near you. Stay updated on Perrin’s offerings and events on the Facebook page and direct questions to Lindsey VanDenBoom at lindsey@perrinbrewing.com.

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards including “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer for its No Rules Vietnamese Porter. Through the 2015 partnership with CANarchy, Perrin has experienced exponential growth among package offerings, out-of-state distribution and an increase to over 25,000 barrels of production.