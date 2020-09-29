Perrin Brewing Company Releases Malted Milk Ball Imperial Porter & Anniversary Ale

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Perrin Brewing Company is toasting their eighth anniversary with two specialty beers: Malted Milk Ball Imperial Porter and Anniversary Amber Ale. Both limited release beers are available at the Pub starting today.

Malted Milk Ball was the first beer brewed at Perrin in 2012. A classic treat deconstructed and brewed back together via vanilla, cacao nibs and lactose, Malted Milk Ball is barrel aged in oak bourbon barrels to a rich, mellow 12% ABV.

“Malted Milk Ball debuted at Perrin’s Grand Opening, and has since become a yearly anniversary favorite,” said Director of Brewing Operations Connor Klopcic. “It pairs well with any sort of chocolate dish, particularly malted milk ball candies.” Malted Milk Ball appears in 22 oz. bottles in the Pub, and for Michigan-wide distribution.

This year’s Anniversary Amber Ale (6% ABV) uses five unique specialty malts and German Ariana hops for a complex, malt-forward Amber, with notes of gooseberries, black currant and a pleasant hop aroma. Anniversary Ale is Perrin’s toast to liquid craftsmanship, and to craft beer lovers everywhere.

“It is always a great day when we can gather in Perrin’s backyard to celebrate our anniversary and end of summer. Not being able to do that this year is tough, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still celebrate,” said Klopcic. “Like all Perrin beers, Anniversary Amber Ale is meant to be enjoyed for good times, with good people. I hope folks enjoy it in their own backyards with friends and family.” Anniversary Amber Ale is available in 6-packs and on draft for a limited time, only at the Pub.

Stop by the Perrin Pub to pick up Malted Milk Ball Imperial Porter and Anniversary Amber Ale today.

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards including “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer for its No Rules Vietnamese Porter. Through the 2015 partnership with CANarchy, Perrin has experienced exponential growth among package offerings, out-of-state distribution and an increase to over 25,000 barrels of production.