Perrin Brewing Company Launches Fall-Inspired Hard Seltzer Variety Pack

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – Perrin Brewing Company will coast into the change of seasons with a fresh new variety pack of Clear Coast Fresh Hard Seltzer featuring three new fall-inspired flavors. The limited release 12-pack offering will be available at the Perrin Pub starting October 10, with Michigan-wide distribution to follow.

The new pack will include Cran-Raspberry, Dark Cherry and Grape Pomegranate seltzer flavors – a lineup designed to pair perfectly with crisp Michigan weather, hayrides, raking leaves and picking apples. The fresh, effervescent fruit flavors provide pleasant contrast to warm, spicy autumnal dishes.

Inspired by the coastline of Michigan – the longest freshwater coastline in the world – Clear Coast is a crisp, clean, pure hard seltzer made with fresh water and hints of tantalizing fruit flavors. A light, bubbly beverage option, Clear Coast (5% ABV) is 100 calories, low carb, low sugar and gluten-removed.

The first ever Michigan-made craft hard seltzer, Clear Coast is a low-calorie, refreshing alternative to traditional adult beverages offering unique flavor profiles crafted with natural flavoring. Fall for the new Clear Coast Fresh Hard Seltzer Fall Variety 12-pack in the Perrin Pub starting October 10, and at Michigan retailers to follow.

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards including “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer for its No Rules Vietnamese Porter. Through the 2015 partnership with CANarchy, Perrin has experienced exponential growth among package offerings, out-of-state distribution and an increase to over 25,000 barrels of production.