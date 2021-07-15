Pelican Brewing Partners with Trailkeepers of Oregon To Release Head Out Hefeweizen

Pacific City, Oregon – Head out, explore and help restore delicate Pacific Northwest coastal trails this summer with Pelican Brewing Company’s newest year-round offering, Head Out Hefeweizen. This bright and refreshing wheat ale is loaded with white wheat malt and balanced with melon and floral aromas, ideal for a post-hike adventure through old-growth coastal forests. Additionally, staying true to their core value of respecting and protecting their beaches and surrounding environments, Pelican Brewing is sponsoring several Trailkeepers of Oregon events this summer to aid in restoring and protecting some of Oregon’s most pristine coastal trails.

“Here at Pelican Brewing, we are always striving to ensure our coastal communities are built to last, and that includes the breathtaking environments that we are lucky to call home,” says Pelican Brewing CEO Jim Prinzing. “We partnered with Trailkeepers of Oregon because we believe in supporting their commitment to making sure everyone has access to Oregon’s special places for years to come.”

Join Pelican Brewing and Trailkeepers of Oregon this summer at one of the following sponsored Trail Parties or their new multi-day Volunteer Vacations:

Pelican Sponsored Trailkeepers of Oregon Trail Parties:

Ecola Sp Indian Beach – July 17th – 18th, 2021

Neahkahnie Mountain at Oswald West Sp – August 14th – 15th, 2021

Rainforest Trail at Cascade Head – September 18th-19th, 2021

Oswald Short Sands – October 8th – 9th, 2021

Pelican Sponsored Trailkeepers of Oregon Volunteer Vacations:

– Cascade Head Volunteer Vacation – August 2nd – 5th, 2021

– Cascade Head Volunteer Vacation – August 30th – September 2nd, 2021

“We are excited to partner with Pelican Brewing Company on the release of Head Out Hefeweizen to help restore and manage the upkeep of some of Oregon’s most beloved coastal trails,” shared Trailkeepers of Oregon Executive Director Steve Kruger. “Our organization relies heavily on passionate volunteers and funding from organizations that are committed to the preservation and advocacy of our trails to ensure these amazing places are around for generations to come.”

Join Pelican Brewing and Trailkeepers of Oregon this summer as they share their dedication to trail restoration and amazing tasting beer. Head Out Hefeweizen is available in six-pack bottles, select Pelican mixed 12-packs, Pelican’s three coastal brewpubs, and local watering holes.

ABV: 4.8% | IBU: 30 | PLATO: 12.5º

About Pelican Brewing Company

Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons, Mary Jones and brewmaster Darron Welch, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations. And now 25 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year, and most recently in 2020 at the Great American Beer Festival for Updrift IPA that took home Silver in the American-style IPA category. Why? Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous. Brewed with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, a soon to be opened Siletz Bay location, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible. Cheers, Fellow Fanatics!

