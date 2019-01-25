Pelican Brewing Company Releases Father of All Tsunamis Imperial Stout

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — A Father of All Tsunamis shakes the Oregon Coast this month as Pelican Brewing Company creates the next batch of its award-winning Imperial Stout aged in rye whiskey barrels. The four-time medalist, which was just introduced to the Pelican lineup two years ago, took home three awards in 2018 including Gold at the Australian International Beer Awards, and Silvers at both the Brussels Beer Challenge and Oregon Beer Awards. Father was also awarded a Silver medal in 2017 at the Australian International Beer Awards.

Father of All Tsunamis, which is a key player in Pelican’s popular barrel-aged series, is full of rich roasted flavors reminiscent of dark chocolate and espresso. This bold beer takes things one step further with aging in Rye whiskey barrels which adds layers of spiciness, vanilla and caramel. The Imperial Stout emerges with a richness and balance beyond any stout ever created at Pelican.

Ingredients include pale malt, malted white wheat, Midnight Wheat malt, Black Prinz malt, pure cane sugar, Magnum hops, Willamette hops, pure local water and pure ale yeast:

ABV: 11.2 percent

IBU: 55

PLATO: 24º

The limited-production Father of All Tsunamis, which will be available this month in 22 oz. bottles and on draft at select locations, is available now for pre-order online. Father will be available for pick-up at Pelican brewpubs in Pacific City, Cannon Beach and Tillamook the weekend of Jan. 25, 2019. For those fanatics who would like Father shipped directly, Pelican can ship to select US States. Supplies are limited.

“The 2019 vintage of Father of All Tsunamis is possibly the best version of this beer that we have ever produced,” stated Darron Welch, founding brewmaster of Pelican Brewing Company. “This year’s Father is rich with spicy rye whiskey flavors and a deep, rounded roast character. With the dark stormy weather we get this time of year, it is a fantastic winter warmer to enjoy by the fireside.”

Welch continues to be one of the most decorated brewers in the Pacific Northwest, earning well over 450 medals including several Gold Medals this year alone at the World Beer Cup, Australian International Beer Awards and North American Beer Awards.

With a nod to the popularity of Pelican’s original barrel-aged masterpiece Mother of All Storms, English-style Barleywine aged in Bourbon Barrels, the brewery continues its vision for creating recipes that combine beer, spirits and barrel flavors. Fellow fanatics of Pelican’s barrel-aged series have another year of tasty treats ahead with quarterly releases of exquisite beers like Queen of Hearts, Saison Ale aged in Old Tom Gin Barrels, Captain of the Coast, Wee Heavy Ale aged in Dry Fly Wheat Whiskey Barrels and of course the annual return of ‘Mother.’

Like all Pelican beers, these medal winners are born at the beach by a team of award-winning craft beer makers known for brewing styles of beer that they themselves love to drink. Cheers!

About Pelican Brewing Company

Pelican Brewing Company was founded in 1996 by Jeff Schons and Mary Jones in Pacific City with Oregon’s only oceanfront brewpub. Celebrating its 22nd year, the brewing company has created masterpieces like Kiwanda Cream Ale, Beak Breaker Double IPA, Sea ‘N Red Irish-Style Red Ale, Five Fin West Coast Pilsner, and Tsunami Stout. With the vision, creativity and brewing expertise of founding brewmaster Darron Welch, Pelican Brewing has won over 450 awards including a Silver Medal at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival, 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewing Company and Brewmaster of the Year. Pelican Brewing currently distributes 22oz bottles, 12 oz. bottles in 6-packs, a new mixed 12-pack, and 50 liter and 20-liter kegs via a network of distributors in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, and Hawaii. The company operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Tillamook and Cannon Beach.